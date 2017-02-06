Rumour: Antonio Conte targeted by Serie A giants as next manager

Inter are set to offer 13m-a-year to leave Chelsea.

Antonio Conte has rejuvenated Chelsea

What’s the story?

Keeping an eye on Chelsea’s dominance under Antonio Conte in the Premier League, Inter Milan are willing to offer the Italian manager Antonio Conte £13 million-a-year to switch from Stamford Bridge to the San Siro according to Tuttosport.

The Italian giants who are now owned by the Chinese firm, Suning Group are willing to give Antonio Conte a transfer budget of £350 million in order to rebuild the club from scratch. The club’s owners believe that there is no better person in world football to resurrect the club’s dying fortunes than Antonio Conte. The club is currently under the management of Stefano Pioli who took over from Frank de Boer who was sacked at the start of the Serie A season.

In case you didn’t know...

Inter Milan are one of the most decorated clubs in Europe with 30 domestic titles which include 18 Scudettos, seven Coppa Italia and five Supercoppa Italiana. The Nerazzuris also have also won three Champions League titles and three UEFA Cups in the past.

The San Siro club has been through a rough patch over the last decade struggling to make their presence felt at the domestic level as well as in Europe. With some of their best players leaving them to join other European club’s, Inter Milan found it hard to stay at the top. The frequent change in ownership has also been a factor in Inter’s instability over the years.

Things are looking up for the Inter Milan after Chinese group, Suning Sports purchased a majority stake in the club for a reported sum of €270 million in 2016. The owners are now looking to reestablish the club after a decade of slump.

After joining Juventus in 2011, Antonio Conte led the Italian club to three Serie A titles and two Supercoppa Italiana in his four-year spell at the club. The Italian became the manager of Chelsea in the summer of 2016 and has spearheaded the club to the top of the Premier League table this season.

The heart of the matter

Antonio Conte’s amazing record as a manager continues to fascinate the world of football as well as the owners of Inter Milan who realise the potential of the Italian managers and what he could bring to Inter. And his exploits with Chelsea this season is a testament to his managerial skills.

What’s next?

If Inter Milan’s interest in Antonio Conte is true, then Stefano Pioli’s job at the club could be under the scanner as the club slipped out of 4th place to fifth in the Serie A table last week. Pioli could see the same fate as De Boer if Inter don’t step up soon.

Sportskeeda’s take

With the club’s new Chinese owners looking to revamp things at the San Siro. Inter Milan’s plans to lure Antonio Conte from Chelsea could be a tough task given the kind of success the Italian is enjoying in the Premier League. But the enticing amount of money being offered could get his attention in the future, in case things turn for the worst at Chelsea.