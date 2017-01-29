Jabong Turf War Season II - Event roundup

Jabong Turf war Season 2 proved to be an extremely entertaining affair.

by Jabong Report 29 Jan 2017, 14:50 IST

Team Sharda University

The second edition of the campus tournament Jabong Turf war season II kicked off on Friday at the G.L. Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management (GLBITM), Greater Noida in front of a 10, 000-strong youth audience. 16 teams from colleges all over the Delhi-NCR played in the two-day event.

As part of the game, each team fields four outfield players and a goalkeeper. The game has a relatively smaller pitch and goalposts, and is of a reduced duration. Matches are held indoors, or outdoors, on AstroTurf or artificial grass enclosed within a barrier or ‘cage’ to prevent the ball from leaving the playing area and keep the game flowing.

On day 1 of the Jabong Turf war season II knockouts and quarter-final matches were played. Day 2 of the game featured the semi-finals and the finals.On the last day a friendly match between Team Jabong and Team Sportskeeda was also played.

After a highly combative set of games between the 16 college teams Sharda University, Greater Noida emerged as the winners of the tournament. Apart from the Jabong Turf War Season II trophy, the winning team also received a cash prize of Rs.25,000.

Tarun Negi (Sharda University) was the top scorer of the tournament with 8 goals and GNIOT’s goalkeeper was received the Best Goalkeeper award.

“Turf War is the T20 of football. We started this initiative as part of Jabong’s commitment to promote the sporting culture and connect with the youth in India. After an amazing response in our first edition, we are now pumping up the adrenaline with pulsating action, hottest fashion, rocking music, bigger star cast and a lot of goodies to be won,” said Rahul Taneja, Chief Business Officer at Jabong.

Anupam Vishwakarma (Sharda University) a participant in the tournament, who has also previously played Futsal Premier League along with the likes of Ronaldinho and Michel Salgado found the competition to be very happening and full of fun. He also stated that competitions like this provide them with a lot of exposure and experience, with the advent of these tournaments.

Player of the Tournament – Anupam Vishwakarma

He was also selected as the Player of the Tournament for his all round performances and was also awarded a cash prize of Rs.10,000 sponsored by Jabong.

Jabong Turf War enthralled the audience with live performances by the rock band Swarrveda and award-winning DJ Varun Dayal. The event was hosted by MTV VJs Benafsha & Clince.

Verghese, with celebrities such as the British film actress, singer, model, TV presenter and former MTV VJ Sophie Choudhry, and past contestants from the hit reality TV Shows MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla, Martina Thariyan and Shreeradhe Khanduja were in attendance.

Results

Knockout Results

G.L.Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management B Defeated I.T.S Engineering College 0-1

Sharda University Defeated Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology 3-1

Accurate Institute of Management and Technology Defeated Greater Noida College of Technology 1-0

GNIOT Group Of Institutions Defeated Amity University, Greater Noida 1-0

Gautam Buddha University Defeated Ram-Eesh International School 7-0

Krishna Institute of Engineering and Technology Defeated JIMS Engineering Management Technical Campus 2-1

G. L. Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management A Defeated IEC College of Engineering and Technology 1-0

Dronacharya Group of Institution Defeated Babu Banarsi Das Institute of Technology 3-0

Quarter-final Results

Sharda University Defeated Accurate Institute of Management and Technology 7-0

Dronacharya Group of Institution Defeated Krishna Institute of Engineering and Technology 3-0

Gautam Buddha University Defeated G.L.Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management B 1-0

GNIOT Group Of Institutions Defeated G. L. Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management A 2-1

Semi-final Results

Sharda University Defeated Gautam Buddha University 2-0

GNIOT Group Of Institutions Defeated Dronacharya Group of Institution 1-0

Finals

Sharda University Defeated GNIOT Group Of Institutions 10-0