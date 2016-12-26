Jack Wilshere worried about Arsenal future; linked with a move to Chelsea

Jack Wilshere has been outstanding ever since going to Bournemouth on loan

Jack Wilshere is reportedly worried about his future with parent club, Arsenal. Currently on loan with Bournemouth, the Englishman will only have a year left on his contract at the end of the current season.

The Mirror claims that the Gunners are yet to offer the 24-year-old a new contract even though manager, Arsene Wenger, has publicly claimed in the past few months that he’d love for Wilshere to continue his career with the North London club.

Also Read: EPL 2016/17: Jack Wilshere wants to earn new contract with Arsenal

When asked about the situation back in November, Wenger said, “I can assure you talks over a contract are always difficult and with Jack always difficult. The loan is a good compromise. He can show, like Steven Gerrard at Liverpool, his loyalty after.”

And when pressed if he’d be ok should Wilshere decide to not show loyalty and switch clubs, Wenger added, “Why shouldn’t he show loyalty? Every player thinks about himself. It’s not because you are loyal that you don’t think about yourself.

“If he wants to go somewhere else you have to respect that as well. My feeling is I want him back. He always said he is an Arsenal man. If you only think about yourself, then you go where you like to be. He always said he was an Arsenal man.

“You have to respect decisions, we are in a world of professional people and to sign a contract you first have to want it.”

Having joined the Cherries on loan for the season, Wilshere has made 15 appearances for the club this season, clocking over a thousand minutes in all competitions. For a player who has struggled with injuries over the past few years, the minutes on the pitch is massive to get back into the Arsenal starting XI.

A target for rivals and Premier League title contenders

Should Arsenal fail to agree a deal with Wilshere soon, he’ll be able to sign on a free contract. Bournemouth are one of the interested parties but rumours recently link the Englishman to a surprise move across London to rivals – and current league leaders – Chelsea.

Antonio Conte reportedly sees Wilshere as the kind of creative partner for N’Golo Kante. The Italian currently uses Nemanja Matic – and occasionally Cesc Fabregas – as the creative of the two midfielders in the centre of the park.

Also Read: Arsenal news: Jack Wilshere should not return to Arsenal says Jamie Carragher

And with Wilshere, Chelsea will have a real passer of the ball in the kind of space that could hurt just about every other team. Wilshere's biggest strengths are his passing and the ability to beat defenders on the dribble, and should he join Chelsea, he’ll finally have the kind of midfield position he loves – and similar to the position he plays with England.

Currently valued at around €25 million in the market, Wilshere will be a real steal for any club in the world should he decide to leave Arsenal.

(Video Courtesy: HPEditor10 YouTube Channel)