Transfer Rumour: Joao Mario attempting to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to join him at Inter Milan

Ronaldo signed a new five-year deal at Real Madrid last November.

Ronaldo and Mario are good friends off the pitch

What’s the story?

Inter Milan’s Joao Mario has revealed that he is trying to convince Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the Spanish giants and make a switch to the San Siro.

Ronaldo has been a vital player for both Real Madrid and Portugal as he helped them win the Champions League and European Championship in 2016 respectively. The Ballon d’Or winner’s leadership qualities on and off the pitch have been hailed by the Inter midfielder.

"Portugal have a lot of quality, but Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously our talisman, our most important player. I am trying to talk him into joining me at Inter! Let's just say it is difficult! He is not just a team-mate - he is also a friend, a good person and a born leader.

“He is a great guy who cares about everyone. Euro 2016 was a unique experience. I have always dreamt of winning something with my country, but I would never have imagined it happening the way it did," Mario told Inter TV.

In case you didn’t know...

Mario began his playing career at FC Porto in their youth system. At the age of 11, he left Porto and made a switch to Lisbon, when he signed for Sporting.

The 24-year-old developed at Sporting’s academy and was handed a first-team debut in 2011. He failed to cement his place in the starting lineup, which saw him spend the 2012-13 season with the Portuguese club’s B team and also a brief loan spell at Vitória Setúbal. On his return from the loan spell, Mario became a regular in Sporting’s starting lineup.

Mario’s impressive display saw Inter secure his services last summer for a reported fee of €40 million plus €5 million in bonuses. He was a part of Portugal’s under-21 squad that lost the UEFA Under-21 Championship in 2015 to Sweden and also Portugal’s squad that won the Euro 2016 alongside Ronaldo himself.

The heart of the matter

The Italian giants, in an attempt to add a high-profile name to their squad, had set their sights on Barcelona star Lionel Messi. It all started when Inter’s former president Massimo Moratti revealed the club were planning a major signing in the upcoming windows.

Also read: Real Madrid players question Cristiano Ronaldo's form and value to the squad

Mario, though, who joined Inter from Sporting last summer, wants his employers to sign Messi’s long-term rival instead. The Portugal international wants his good friend Ronaldo to join him at Inter, but is aware that it will not be easy to persuade the 31-year-old to leave Real for the Serie A outfit.

What’s next?

Ronaldo signed a contract extension with the Champions League winners last November and his current deal will keep him in the Spanish capital until 2021. It is unlikely that he will leave to join any other club in the near future.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Mario’s efforts to convince the former Manchester United star to join him at Inter is unlikely to bear fruit. Should Ronaldo decide to leave Real, he will have several clubs - in Europe as well as China - interested in securing his services.