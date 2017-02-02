Transfer Rumour: Joe Hart holds talks with Chelsea regarding summer move

Joe Hart could be on the move to four possible destinations in the Premier League come the summer transfer window.

by Siddhant Lazar Rumours 02 Feb 2017, 20:35 IST

Hart could make a swift return to the Premier League with Chelsea and Liverpool interested in him

What’s the story?

Joe Hart, who is on loan at Torino after being ousted from the Manchester City side by manager Pep Guardiola, could have been a Chelsea player at the end of the January transfer window.

The Torino player is said to have met with Chelsea officials in Milan. Reports suggest that Michael Emenalo, the technical director at Chelsea was in Italy at the same time to discuss deadline day deals.

But since the approach was made in the final hours of the window, a possible deal never came to fruition. However, it also seems that Everton, West Ham and Liverpool have also made enquiries for the 29-year-old goalkeeper who has two years left on his 120,000 a week Manchester City contract.

In case you didn’t know....

Hart was driven out of the Manchester City team by manager Pep Guardiola after a disappointing Euro 2016 and was humiliated and publicly criticised by the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager.

The Englishman then opted for a loan move to the other side of Europe with Torino, despite major Premier League clubs being very interested in his services. However, Guardiola, though he most definitely would never admit it, made a grievous error in sending Hart away, with his “sweeper-keeper” Claudio Bravo costing his City team points every week.

Thibaut Courtois dives to make a save against Arsenal.

The heart of the matter...

The 29-year-old Englishman is tied for the top spot with Petr Cech for the Premier record for most Golden Glove awards with 4 and is probably one of the best shot-stoppers in the world. His dominant aerial presence combined with his 6’3” allows him to command respect and he’s not afraid to charge when required.

With Thibaut Courtois’s contract expiring in 2019, Chelsea know that a day is fast approaching where a decision will have to be made over the Belgian’s future.

With Real Madrid having made him their top target to replace Keylor Navas, the emotional appeal of moving back to his family in Spain, where Courtois spent three very successful years with Atletico Madrid, trumps whatever he has experienced and been through in London.

Courtois has already said in an interview that when he left Spain after his loan spell, that his return to the Spanish city would be inevitable. He also further stated that his contract with Chelsea ends in 2019 and when he enters his last season Courtois will make his decisions then.

What’s next?

With Joe Hart’s Manchester City contract ending in two years, the shot-stopper will be the best goalkeeper on the market, come the summer transfer window. That is unless Pep Guardiola realises the mistake he’s made and put’s Claudio Bravo on the market instead.

Despite Torino having pulled out of the race for Hart due to budget issues, Chelsea, Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will still have a battle on their hands for the 29 year old English international.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The current Premier League leader’s choices are either to convince Courtois to stay or somehow find a replacement for him, which is easier said than done.

With elite goalkeepers becoming very difficult to come by, Chelsea’s options are to either go for someone young and full of potential like AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma or make an approach for Joe Hart, who not only has the experience under his belt but also knows how to win a Premier League title.