Jose Mourinho answers a reporter's phone during a press conference

A classic Jose Mourinho moment to enjoy

by Slapstick Slapstick 13 Jan 2017, 22:25 IST

Has Jose heard of ‘Silent’ mode?

When Jose Mourinho is in a happy mood everyone in the room is in a happy mood. The Manchester United manager is usually the serious type in press conferences and his temperamental behaviour towards reporters makes him a hard man to interview.

But during light hearted moments like these, it’s a joy to talk to the man. In this particular instance, Mourinho has forgotten to turn his cell phone off during the presser and low and behold it rings!

Of course, you would expect someone like Jose to have non-fancy default ringtone but he picks it up nevertheless and goes on to answer it. Here is the video of what happened next:

Put it on silent next time, mate! pic.twitter.com/RreuxH1vDJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2017

Manchester United have been on an incredible 9 game winning streak, their longest since 2009. No wonder he is in such a good mood. The Red Devils welcome their traditional rivals Liverpool this weekend.

If United can pull off the win they will be within two points of the Reds, once having trailed them by 10 points. Jose Mourinho’s good spirits will also help the atmosphere in the dressing room. In this vein of form, they could even overhaul Chelsea’s lead at the top.