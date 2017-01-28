Jose Mourinho gives Anthony Martial straightforward route to get back into the first team

The 21-year-old has fallen out of favour with Jose Mourinho

Can Martial re-discover his form?

What’s the story?

Jose Mourinho has made it pretty clear the condition under which he will allow Anthony Martial back in the first team. The Frenchman has fallen out of favour with the manager and the likes of Lingard, Mata and Mkhitaryan are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday he explained the striker’s situation. “I don't speak with the players about how they take it (being dropped),' said Mourinho, who will also rest goalkeeper David De Gea. He will play Sunday and, if Sunday he plays magnificent, he will play against Hull City the next match. It's simple.”

Martial was not even in the squad for the game against Stoke last weekend and was instead spending time in Paris. Mourinho is very upset with the player’s attitude and told him that he cannot waste any more of his opportunities.

In case you didn’t know...

Anthony Martial was purchased by Manchester Unite last season for a record fee. He became the world’s most expensive teenager upon joining the Red Devils and played a crucial part in their 5th placed finish.

He contributed the most goals of any United player and drew comparisons to Premier League legend Thierry Henry. This season he has not impressed Mourinho enough to earn a starting spot, with there also being more competition for places.

The heart of the matter

Anthony Martial has been in poor form this season. He could not carry forward his Premier League form into the Euros during the summer and it seems he is still suffering from the same problem this season.

Mourinho has been surprisingly open about the striker’s form and has given him an ultimatum to deliver or to spend more time on the bench. It seems all this might be unsettling Martial but he will have a chance to win back his place tomorrow when United play Wigan Atheltic.

Martial has to start producing since his teammates are already contributing heavily in the Premier League.

What’s next?

There is some fear amongst the United faithful that Martial might not stay at the club for too long if his situation continues to be grim when it comes to first team chances. It is very unlikely United would let him go anyway considering how much they paid for him and the potential he has shown.

But there are reports suggesting Martial has become upset at United.

Sportskeeda’s take

Martial is only 21 years of age so it’s too early to suggest he could leave the club. But considering the competition for places at Manchester United, it will take a lot more effort from the forward to win back Mourinho’s trust.