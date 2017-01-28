La Liga 2016/17: Jose Mourinho could return to Real Madrid in the future after call from Florentino Perez

Perez and Mourinho still share a good rapport.

by gaurav.krishnan News 28 Jan 2017, 12:45 IST

Mourinho and Perez are still keeping in touch

What’s the story?

According to reports in The Express, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could return to Real Madrid in the future after club President Florentino Perez called him up recently. The news came in after Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey exit at the hands of Celta Vigo, earlier this week.

In case you didn’t know...

Mourinho managed Real Madrid for three seasons from 2010-2013, where he won the La Liga (2011-12) and Copa del Rey(2010-11). He had an impressive win percentage of 71.9%, which is his highest success rate as a manager in club football. He also lost only 22 out of 178 games in all competitions, which is his second-best record, after his first spell at Chelsea, where the self-proclaimed ‘Special One’ lost only 21 out of 185.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish media outlet, Don Balon, Los Blancos club president Perez called up Mourinho to wish his wife well after a recent health scare. It is believed that the Manchester United boss still has good relations with Perez and the two even spoke about a possible return to Spain.

The two reportedly share a good rapport and are still in touch despite Mourinho managing at Old Trafford at the moment.

What's next?

With Zinedine Zidane currently at the helm in Madrid and Mourinho undertaking a new project at Manchester United, what exactly does occur in the future is uncertain. However, a Mourinho return to Real Madrid cannot be ruled out due to the Portuguese manager's close ties with Perez.

Mourinho historically only stays at a club for two or three seasons before moving on to a fresh challenge, but whether he repeats the same trend even at Manchester United remains to be seen.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Current Real Madrid boss Zidane just set a new unbeaten record in all competitions in Spain. It was unfortunate that his side lost to Sevilla though and then got dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Celta Vigo.

These poor results have cast some doubt over Zidane’s future, but at the moment, Los Blancos are still one point ahead of Sevilla in the La Liga.

Meanwhile, Mourinho’s classic three-season syndrome is another historical trend that has not yet been broken at any club.

In the end, football is all about results and trophies and should Zidane and Mourinho fail to deliver, a Madrid return could be on the cards for the ‘Special One’.