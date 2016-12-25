Jose Mourinho feels right at home at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho is happier than ever at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho succeeded Louis van Gaal as Manchester United manager in May earlier this year and has looked completely at home at the Theatre of Dreams. After successive managerial flops trying to replace Sir Alex Fergusson, the club finally seem to have found a man whose persona and style of play match the requirements of the Old Trafford club.

Manchester United seem to be happy with their manager and the club and its fans will be pleased to know that the “Special One” feelings are mutual.

Speaking to the media at the pre-match press conference ahead of the club’s Boxing Day fixture against Sunderland, the Portuguese manager was asked about how he coped with the pressure of taking over at Manchester United.

Mourinho said, “For me, it was easy to acclimatise. It’s a difficult job, but it’s easy to feel at home, easy to feel good at the club, easy to feel that the club wants to progress and that the people want to be happy again. I felt good immediately, I’ve had five or six months here and have felt right at home so, for me, it was easy.”

The Portuguese, who won the Premier League with Chelsea in the 2014-2015 season also spoke about the difficulty of the job he inherited from his predecessors saying, “I thought about the difficulty of the job, I thought to myself why the club in the past three years was going - in terms of results - in a different direction. I tried to answer that, but I couldn’t think much about coming to United, it was an easy decision."

Mourinho was also appreciative of the welcome he received and complimented the staff and the board of the club. He said, “What I can say is that, here, I have felt people with open arms. It’s not just a very calm and intelligent board and owners, they know what they want, they have big experience already and they’re very calm and pragmatic - I have good conditions to work.”

Putting the icing on the Christmas cake for Manchester United fans, Mourinho concluded saying that he felt passion for his new work and was really happy at Manchester United.

The Red Devils went through a rough patch in October, after a positive start under the new manager. They seem to have struck form again as their big guns have fired and are now unbeaten in ten games in all competitions ahead of Monday’s clash against David Moyes’ Sunderland.