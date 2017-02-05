Jose Mourinho hints Manchester United legend has no future at the club

Mourinho has suggested that he may not extend Michael Carricks contract

by gaurav.krishnan News 05 Feb 2017, 14:38 IST

Michael Carrick has been an under-rated yet massive player for Manchester United through the years



What’s the story?

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hinted that veteran midfielder Michael Carrick is too old for a new contract at Old Trafford. The English holding midfielder was in line to get a one-year extension to his current deal in recent weeks as per some reports.

However, the Portuguese tactician has now suggested that perhaps Carrick’s career could be over. Speaking to the Mirror Mourinho said, “Let’s be honest. I have seen many positives in Carrick. But I cannot go to his identity card and delete five years. Michael is not 30.”

In case you didn’t know...

Carrick was a mainstay in United’s title winning sides under Sir Alex Ferguson ever since his bargain £14million transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006. He has gone on to play 439 games in a Manchester United shirt with 301 coming in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old midfielder has played for three other managers after the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired – David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and the latest being Jose Mourinho. He has won 5 Premier League titles, 1 FA Cup and 1 Champion’s League trophy in a career spanning 11 years with the club.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho has suggested that he may not extend Michael Carrick’s contract after the end of the season. He has stated that while he has seen a lot of plus points in Carrick’s game he cannot turn the clock back and get the best out of the midfielder, like his younger years.

He has indicated that this could be the Englishman’s final season with Manchester United.

What next?

Carrick turns 36 this summer so perhaps United are right in considering letting him go. These statements from the Portuguese boss could alert a number of clubs in the Premier League as well as China and the United States.

Sportskeeda’s take

Michael Carrick has been an under-rated yet massive player for Manchester United through the years. However, after he turns 36 this summer, the player himself should think about his next move. But perhaps like John Terry of Chelsea, he could get one more season under his belt before hanging up his boots, provided United offer him an extension.

Irrespective of what happens, he has been immense for the club and should be respected for his service.