EFL Cup 2016/17: Jose Mourinho mocks Jurgen Klopp's wind excuse

Liverpool were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Southampton and Klopp blamed the wind as one of the reasons behind his player's struggles.

Mourinho’s side had no problems in getting to the finals

What’s the story?

After securing a place in the EFL Cup final against Southampton FC next month, Jose Mourinho couldn’t help but take a dig at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for factoring the wind as one of the reasons behind their defeat to the Saints on Wednesday. During a press conference, when asked about Manchester United’s trip to Wembley next month, Mourinho aimed a subtle jibe at Klopp.

“I don’t think we are favourites against nobody,” said the United boss. “It doesn’t matter against who or where, we are never favourites. Normally the stadium is windy and it’s difficult.”

In case you didn’t know...

After drawing Southampton in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, Liverpool were considered favourites to beat the south coast club but were handed an agonising defeat in both legs. Nathan Redmond and Shane Long bagged a goal each in both legs of the semi-final.

Klopp’s considerably strong line-up was shut out by the Saints who sat back and played counter attacking football. After the bitter defeat, Klopp blamed the wind and the conditions as one of the reasons behind his players struggle to score.

The heart of the matter

Despite dominating possession in both legs of the semi-final, Liverpool failed to find the net against the compact defence of the Saints. Instead of accepting Liverpool’s lack of creativity in breaking down the opposition’s defence, Klopp held the wind accountable to their below-par performance which is quite disrespectful to the Saints who also faced the same conditions.

Despite the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hull City in the second leg of EFL semi-final on Thursday, Jose Mourinho’s team edged past Marco Silva’s team on aggregate. On the other hand, Liverpool lost both legs of their semi-final game against Southampton knocking them out of the EFL Cup.

What’s next?

Manchester United will face Southampton in the final of the EFL Cup finals to be held at the Wembley Stadium on the 26th of February. The next fixture for the Red Devils is an FA Cup fourth round match against Wigan Athletic on Sunday.

Sportskeeda’s take

While Jurgen Klopp blames the weather and the wind for his team’s defeat, Jose Mourinho could be lifting his first trophy next month as the manager of Manchester United this season. Klopp’s lack of a ‘Plan B’ for teams parking the bus can probably cost Liverpool a Champions League berth this season. Liverpool still have a chance at FA Cup glory if they can learn from their mistakes and find a way past teams defending deep.