Transfer Rumour: Jose Mourinho plotting £70m bid for AS Monaco star Bernardo Silva

Silva is represented by Jorge Mendes, who is also the agent of Jose Mourinho.

Bernardo is expected to cost United in the region of £70 million

What’s the story?

According to The Sun, Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho is ready to splash the cash to sign 22-year-old Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco for a whopping £70 million in the summer transfer window.

United are already aiming to land Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season and the Portuguese manager wants Silva as the playmaker who will be the key cog to link up with the French striker.

In case you did not know...

The Portuguese speedster is a product of Benfica’s youth academy. The winner of the Segunda Liga ‘Breakthrough Player of the Year’, Silva scored 7 goals in 39 appearances for Benfica before being loaned out to Monaco on a 1-year deal in 2014. The Ligue 1 club bought Silva's economic and sports rights for €15.75 million from Benfica in 2015.

Silva represented Portugal in the 2013 UEFA U-19 Football Championship and made his first senior debut in 2015. The 22-year-old, whose current contract with Monaco expires in 2019, was also named one of the top 10 talents under the age of 19 in Europe by UEFA.

The heart of the matter

With Antoine Griezmann as the priority for Mourinho, the Portuguese manager would be looking to find a playmaker to pair with the France international. Silva’s arrival would thus bolster United’s option to play out wide and he will also act as the perfect link with the French star.

With a strong left foot and marvellous dribbling skills, Silva has excellent vision, technique and ability to beat players.

Manchester United have previously done business with Monaco when they bought Anthony Martial for £58 m in 2015, and both Jose Mourinho and Bernardo Silva are represented by super agent Jorge Mendes.

What’s next?

Spanish giants Real Madrid have also joined in the race to sign the Portuguese midfielder. Silva would prove to be an expensive acquisition for Mourinho due to Real Madrid's interest. With the Portuguese manager ready to spend big to assemble a star-studded team, the duo of Griezmann and Silva would cost a staggering £155 million combined.

Bernardo Silva will soon be visiting England when AS Monaco take on Manchester City in their Champions League last 16 tie.

Sportskeeda’s take

Just 22 years of age, the creative midfielder is one of Portugal's most promising talents. However, Silva has been plagued by many injuries in the 2015-16 season and even missed Euro 2016.

Thus, it would be important for the youngster to focus on his fitness and soon enough he will become a prized asset that every club will want to have.

