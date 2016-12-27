Jose Mourinho responds to claims he is unhappy in Manchester

Mourinho's claims that his comments in an interview were misquoted and said that he's happy in Manchester.

Mourinho’s have won four Premier League games on the bounce

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has swatted away rumours of him being unhappy in Manchester and describing such suggestions as “total bull****”. Reports in the Telegraph, stated that his words had been twisted out of context in respect of the October interview.

At the time, the Portuguese had described his stay at Manchester was a “bit of a disaster”, as he was cooped up in a hotel which also led to a lot of unwanted media attention. During that month, United were not achieving the desired results and the ongoing question of Rooney and United’s scoring problems were the most prevalent topics.

Also Read: EPL 2016/17: Jose Mourinho takes yet another dig at Arsene Wenger

Mourinho did seem disturbed given that his team suffered one of the worst defeats at Stamford Bridge and was looking for answers. However, now that Manchester United’s form has picked up, the Portuguese manager seems to have rediscovered his swagger that makes him one of the most respected coaches in world football.

Speaking to the fanzine, United We Stand, Mourinho allayed all concerns about his living arrangements and stated his long-term targets of staying at Manchester. The Portuguese stated, “To give people this idea that I’m not happy here but that I was happy in London … I don’t know if you can’t write what I will say but this is bull----! Total bull----!”

Long term plans

Earlier, Mourinho did reiterate his intentions of staying at the club and gave indications of changing his current accommodation as well.

The Portuguese clarified, “No, no, but I want to stay here [at United]. It’s a club where I can achieve big things, where I need a little bit of time. I think the three years are enough [to bring success]. I’m not asking for more, but I’d like to stay for a long time. Man United will get rid of me when they want, not when I want because I don’t want to leave.”

Mourinho went on to explain how difficult it has been for his family and how they have adapted over the years in order to support him in his career. Mourinho explained as a matter of fact how his children have their own lives now and how they have their own set of friends and ambitions.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho feels right at home at Manchester United

Mourinho stated, “They’ve followed me all their lives to give me conditions to be happy and make my work the best I can, so they follow me. My wife’s life was all about changing houses and keeping the kids together in a difficult moment.”

Manchester United did swat aside their opponents Sunderland on Boxing Day courtesy of a 3-1 win. And the result was another step in the right direction as Mourinho looks to the year-end fixture against Aitor Karanka, his one-time assistant and now manager of Middlesbrough.