EPL 2016/17: Jose Mourinho says he never thought of replacing Sir Alex Ferguson

Despite the rivalry between the two clubs, Mourinho and Ferguson always respected each other’s work

Manchester United were the best team in England for a major part of this century and it all was due to the inspired management style of the great Sir Alex Ferguson. When he retired in 2013, United appointed David Moyes from Everton who was hand-picked by Ferguson as the heir to succeed him.

United's current manager, Jose Mourinho was seen by many as the perfect replacement for the retiring Scotsman. The Portuguese manager is one of the most recognisable faces in world football and in the pre-match press conference before United's game against Sunderland, Mourinho revealed the reason why he never considered replacing Ferguson in the summer of 2013.

"Not really, not really, I was in another club. When I am in a club I just think about the club and I don’t lose my time thinking about other things so not really. What I knew was the evolution of the Premier League, I knew the direction of the Premier League, and I knew that periods of domination belong to the past because the PL was already going in an incredible direction and it is what it is now," said the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager about why never thought of joining the Reds in 2013.

David Moyes returns to Old Trafford for the first time since his sacking after a stuttering start to his Red Devils career. Jose Mourinho opted to pick Chelsea's hot seat that summer as he had revealed earlier that he could not say no to the Blues owner Roman Abramovic at that time.

At that time, Mourinho was said to be the favourite to take over the reins at Manchester United but chose to ply his trade at Stamford Bridge for his second stint with the club which also did not end on a good note.

Did not speak to David Moyes before taking the United job, says Mourinho

The Portuguese manager also denied having any contact with former United manager, David Moyes, and revealed that he did not consult Moyes or anyone else before accepting the United job.

After the club sacked Louis Van Gaal last summer, it was evident that Mourinho will finally land his much-awaited job after being sacked in December by Chelsea in 2015 after a disastrous league form and falling out with the staff and players.

Joining United was an easy decision: Mourinho

Mourinho was also asked about what made him accept the United job to which he replied, "I think when you have United and you are in another club maybe you think twice but when you have United and you don’t have a club and aren’t working you don’t have a lot to think about.

“I thought about the difficulty of the job and tried to answer why the club was going in a difficult direction in the last three years but I couldn’t think much about United so it was an easy decision."