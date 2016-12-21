Jose Mourinho set to be offered new contract at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho is up for a new contract

Manchester United are ready to offer manager, Jose Mourinho, an extension of his current contract to take him well beyond the three years that was originally planned, reports The Guardian. The hierarchy at Old Trafford are extremely impressed with his contributions to the club both on and off the field and feel he can usher a new era after the disastrous start to the ‘post-Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United’.

The Portuguese manager has had his side go unbeaten in ten games in all competitions recently and is impressing many people who scorned at the idea of him taking over the club in the summer. With limited growth under the tutorship of Louis van Gaal, Manchester United made the bold choice of employing the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager on a three-year deal.

And it’s now paying dividends. Despite the poor start to the season, Manchester United are sixth on the Premier League table and have the chance to get into the Champions League spots should they continue their fine run of form. With only four points separating Jose Mourinho from fourth-placed Arsenal, the club has the chance to start the new year in the league position to wish to battle for come the end of the season.

Impressing off the field as well

Mourinho is also impressing off the field with his training ground routines and ability to deal with some of the biggest names in world football. How he’s getting them to effortlessly play with each other is marvellous and he’s being intimated about the same by those sitting above.

If he should sign on, Mourinho will be offered a massive transfer budget in the coming winter and summer transfer windows. Having already spent £180 million last summer, Mourinho is now looking to expand his squad, get rid of the dead rubber and bring in faces who could contribute to the team whenever called upon.

His main priorities are bringing in a striker and a central defender but he’ll think twice about the latter given the excellent combination of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo in recent games – plus having the luxury to now call upon an injury-free Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly.

But there is still genuine interest in signing Southampton’s Jose Fonte who will only have one year left on his contract at the end of the current season.

Up top, names include the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Mauro Icardi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and more with the likes of Memphis Depay, Ashley Young, Morgan Schneiderlin, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Matteo Darmian all set to leave the club.