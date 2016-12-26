EPL 2016/17: Jose Mourinho takes yet another dig at Arsene Wenger

Mourinho and Wenger have had a long-standing rivalry

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has sparked controversy once again in yet another fresh dig at old rival Arsene Wenger.

The United boss has faced heavy action from the FA with regards to his comments and sideline antics but was left amused that his counterpart at Arsenal gets away with such actions rather easily.

In the wake of Arsene Wenger’s latest comments against the officials following Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City, Mourinho said, “'I'm not surprised. I can't say more than that. When I read his quotes I felt there would be no problem for him,” said the United boss.

When he was asked further by a reporter whether this irritated him he replied, “No. It doesn't confuse me. It doesn't irritate me.”

Not happy when others get into trouble

He went on to say that some people like the Arsenal manager are happy when others face trouble, “Some people, not just in football but in life, it looks like they are happy, not with the things they get but happy with bad things others get.”

”I'm not like that. I'm not happy other people are in trouble or have problems. I'm just unhappy when I have them. That's it,” Mourinho concluded.

The United boss was quick to provide his perspective on Wenger’s recent comments yet again, sparking a debate whether other mangers who are more experienced in the Premier League i.e., those who have been in England for a longer time, receive partial treatment by the FA.

Mou’s previous FA charges

Mourinho faced a lot of trouble facing a ban for his comments against the referee prior to United’s game against Liverpool earlier this season and then faced another such touchline ban for kicking a water bottle during a game against West Ham United. He was charged by the FA on charges which stated that the Portuguese manager could have "endangered people around him".

In his match report, referee Jonathan Moss and fourth official Anthony Taylor cited that Mourinho had, "aggressively kicked a water bottle ... so recklessly and with little consideration of the consequences."

Mourinho sympathetic towards Alan Pardew over his sacking

Mourinho was also sympathetic towards ex-Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew following his recent sacking as well saying that if David Moyes could move on following his removal as Manchester United boss, Pardew must do the same, “I think David moved on and this is what we have to do and what Pardew has to do,' he said.

“They could have sacked him a couple of days later on Christmas Day which would have been even nicer!” he added.

“But he has to move on, enjoy his family and a new job will arrive. I'm like this. I'm pragmatic. No problem. It's part of football,” he concluded.

Manchester United face Sunderland at Old Trafford in their Boxing Day clash tonight with a first return for former boss David Moyes after his sacking in 2014. Meanwhile, Arsenal play West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates and will look to get back to winning ways following their recent defeat.