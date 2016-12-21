Transfer Rumour: Julian Draxler to choose between PSG and Arsenal as he nears Wolfsburg exit

Draxler is certain to be leaving in January

As Germany star Julian Draxler’s exit from his current club Wolfsburg has been confirmed by his representative, there are reports that suggest that London and Paris could be the two possible destinations for him in the January transfer window, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain said to be the interested clubs.

A member of Julian Draxler’s entourage confirmed to Paris-based newspaper Le Parisien that, “Julian is hesitating between PSG and Arsenal.” However, he then went on to add a disclaimer, saying, “For the moment, he is thinking, nothing is done.”

Also Read: Arsenal transfer rumour: Julian Draxler to ditch the Gunners and join Paris Saint-Germain instead

It is interesting to note that Draxler’s agent, Roger Wittmann, is also the agent for two of his fellow Wolfsburg teammates – Swiss left-back Ricardo Rodriguez and Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo, who have also been linked to a move away from the club.

It has been only a little over 18 months since Draxler made a move to Wolfsburg from Bundesliga rivals Schalke, but the 23-year-old’s time at the Volkswagen Arena seems to be over already.

Draxler’s problems with Wolfsburg began at the end of the last campaign, when he expressed a desire to leave the club. However, the club’s official stance remained that the playmaker was not for sale.

Also Read: Arsenal Transfer rumour: Mesut Ozil wants Arsene Wenger to sign Julian Draxler

Allofs also admitted that not selling Draxler before the start of the season was a mistake, saying, “All that has changed is our basic stance compared to the summer when we said that we did not want to sell him. That has proven not to have been a good decision, you’ve got to accept that now. If we are to receive an offer then we will consider it and see whether we react to it. We are not putting him up for sale or sticking a price tag on him, though, just to make that very clear.”

Speaking about the home crowd booing Draxler, Wolfsburg manager Valerien Ismael said, “It's never nice when a player is whistled at by your own supporters, it's not helpful. But you have to understand the fans, the player got himself into the situation.”

The German’s comments have since not gone down well with the supporters of the club, as they booed him earlier this month when he came on as a substitute in their 3-2 defeat against Hertha Berlin. He has also been criticised by the club’s sporting director Klaus Allofs, saying that Draxler “did not signal” that he wanted to give it his all for the club.