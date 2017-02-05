Julian Draxler urges Arsenal star to join him at Paris Saint-Germain

With his contract due to expire in June, Mesut Ozil is currently in negotiations with Arsenal regarding his future at the club.

Draxler has played enough football with Ozil to know how much more quality he could he add to his current PSG side

What’s the story?

Paris Saint Germain’s attacking midfielder, Julian Draxler has expressed his interest in playing alongside Arsenal midfielder and his international teammate, Mesut Ozil. Draxler who joined French club, Paris Saint-Germain in the January window was a long-time target of Arsenal.

The £34 million man believes that Ozil can play in any team in the world and is welcome to join him at the Parc des Princes.

“There is one but I'm afraid it'll put me in difficulty if I say it. I'd like to see Mesut Ozil here. He can play in any team in the world. So if he wants to come, he will be welcome from my side anyway,” Draxler said to BeIn Sports.

In case you didn’t know?

After making his debut in the Bundesliga with Schalke in 2011 at the age of 17, Draxler went on to score 30 goals in six seasons at the club before joining Wolfsburg in 2015. After signing a five year deal with the club, the 23 year old had a decent season, scoring eight and assisting seven in 28 appearances for the club.

Before the start of the 2016/17 season, Draxler revealed his intentions to leave Wolfsburg in the summer. Despite interest from PSG and Arsenal in the summer, a move away from Germany didn’t materialise. Then later on 24th December 2016, PSG announced that Draxler joined the French side on a four-year deal.

Mesut Ozil who is currently being paid £140,000 per week, is reportedly holding out for a deal in excess of £200,000 per week. The German playmaker has nine goals and eight assists in 27 appearances for the Gunners this season.

The heart of the matter

Julian Draxler has played enough football with Mesut Ozil to know how much more quality he could he add to his current PSG side. The 23-year-old must be aware of Ozil’s contract situation at the Emirates and must have just hinted that he would be welcome at the French club in case negotiations break down with the Gunners.

What next?

In case Arsenal agree to Ozil’s terms, the German international would join the bracket of Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic who currently have the highest wage bill in England.

Sportskeeda’s take

Mesut Ozil has been at the Emirates for more than three seasons now and has been one of their best player in every one of those seasons. With Arsenal lagging behind in the title race once again, Ozil will hold the upper hand in the contract negotiations.