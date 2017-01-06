Transfer Rumour: Jurgen Klopp draws up six-man January wishlist

Jurgen Klopp is looking for additions to his squad as he prepares his side for a title push.

by Sumedh Rumours 06 Jan 2017, 18:05 IST

Jurgen Klopp has completely changed the mood around Liverpool

What's the story?

Liverpool are flying high this season under Jurgen Klopp with the Reds sitting second on the league table, breathing down Chelsea's neck. The Blues had a 13-game winning streak, however, they are still just five points clear at the top which shows the Merseyside club's resurgence this season.

It was earlier rumoured that Klopp would be given a £40 million transfer kitty to strengthen his side this month. According to the Independent, the Reds have chalked up a six-man wishlist which includes only wingers; an area where Liverpool need to bolster their options.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool are without the services of talisman Philippe Coutinho after he was stretchered off in their Premier League win over Sunderland in November. He is expected to be back in training next week and is touted to be fit for the game against Manchester United.

Sadio Mane has left to represent his country, Senegal in the African Cup of Nations and is now expected to miss a month of action. This has left a question mark over Liverpool's attack and with the Reds preparing for some tough games this month, at least one signing is expected to be completed in the winter transfer window.

The heart of the matter

Klopp has drawn up a list of six wingers from around Europe who can improve the quality of his exciting squad. Firstly, it features RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg along with Bayer Leverkusen ace Julian Brandt. PSG's Jese Rodriguez, who has failed to create an impact in Ligue 1 since his move from Real Madrid, also features on this list.

Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes has been targetted by Liverpool for the last month or so and is extremely likely to sign for the Reds this month. Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also occupies a place on this list along with Inter Milan's Gabriel Barbosa. The Brazilian is touted as one of the best talents to emerge from the Samba land but is frustrated with the lack of chances at the San Siro.

What next?

A move for Promes seems the most sensible on Liverpool's part as they would get a typical Jurgen Klopp player who is in the prime of his career and also at a reasonable fee. He is also rumoured to be interested in uniting with his national teammate, Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield.

Sportskeeda's take

Liverpool are fighting for the title and need to add to their bench strength. The Reds currently lack the numbers with Mane's absence and a move for any of the six players makes complete sense as they could be useful to the side in the long run.