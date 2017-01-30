Reports: Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri holds talks with Arsenal over replacing Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's contract at the Emirates expires at the end of the season.

Allegri has enjoyed immense success at various clubs

What’s the story?

Arsenal have identified Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as Arsene Wenger’s successor at the Emirates Stadium after the Frenchman steps down from his post at the end of the season.

The Gunners manager has less than six months left on his contract and has earlier admitted he will not be discussing his future until April. The Sunday Express suggests the Italian manager is one of the favourites to replace the current longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

"I always said that I will judge where I stand in spring and make my decisions then. And the club is free as well. It's not because I am here a long time that I have any rights. We are both in the same boat,” Wenger said in December.

"The club are happy and it will not affect planning. There are plenty of managers who arrived at the end of their contract. It happened to me before. I signed sometimes in March, April for longer contracts. So I don't think it's a problem."

In case you didn’t know...

Allegri did not enjoy a great playing career as he represented over a dozen clubs in less than two decades. His coaching career took off in a similar fashion as he managed four clubs from 2003 to 2008.

The 49-year-old was appointed as Cagliari manager in 2008 and after impressing for two seasons, he moved to AC Milan. In his debut season at the San Siro, Allegri won the Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana.

After being sacked by Milan, Allegri replaced Antonio Conte at Juventus after the now-Chelsea manager decided to step down in August 2014. In his debut season with the Old Lady, he won the domestic double and lost the Champions League final to Barcelona, who won the treble that season.

The heart of the matter

Wenger’s future has been the subject of speculation for quite a while now. Reports suggest that the Arsenal manager will step down once his contract expires and it is believed that Allegri’s representatives have already opened talks with the north London club over the possibility of replacing their legendary manager.

The negotiations are at advanced stage, but no deal has been reached between the current Juventus manager and the Premier League giants yet.

What’s next?

Allegri has the credentials to succeed Wenger at Arsenal, especially considering his track record at Milan and Juventus. His experience of managing in the Champions League also does his credentials no harm.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Wenger should retire at the end of the season, irrespective of whether he wins the title or not. This will allow for a change in leadership at the Emirates, as the club prepares for a new era under a new manager.