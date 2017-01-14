Juventus to insert €200 million release clause in Paulo Dybala's new contract to ward off Barcelona

The 23-year-old is currently regarded as one of the world's best young strikers.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 14 Jan 2017, 13:10 IST

Paulo Dybala's reported release clause is monstrous

What’s the story?

Juventus are reportedly on the verge of reaching an agreement with Paulo Dybala over the extension of his contract. The Old Lady are moving quickly to tie him down to a new contract before the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona get serious with their interest, according to AS.

Gustavo Mascardi, the founder of Grupo Mascardi, confirmed earlier this season that the Catalans had bid for Dybala in the summer. "It is true that in recent months Barcelona were interested - I think they made a bid of double what the Bianconeri paid,” he said.

"The player's first consideration was that it was more important to consolidate his experience at a club which is giving him the opportunity to succeed at the highest level."

A release clause of €200 million is being inserted into his contract to ensure the two aforementioned clubs consider targets other than the Argentine.

In case you didn't know...

Dybala has been sensational for the Bianconeri ever since joining from Palermo in the summer of 2015. He's scored 29 goals in 62 games in all competitions and is on course to become one of the most prolific young goalscorers in all of Europe.

But Juventus are aware of Barcelona's interest in the youngster. Dybala is often called 'Messi's heir’ and is seen as the next Argentine who could wear the red and blue of Barcelona at the Nou Camp. The contract being offered to the 23-year-old is in conjunction with them standing their ground in ensuring his future is with them.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are still searching for a striker given their experiment with Paco Alcacer failed. The Spaniard was supposed to come in and ease the burden on Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi but Luis Enrique still isn't convinced and might go back in search of a scorer in the summer.

And Juventus don't want Dybala to be that player. The Bianconeri are adamant that the Argentine is going to spend the rest of his senior football years with them and are making all the inroads to ensure the same.

Sportskeeda's Take

While the Italian giants may be able to insert a €200 million clause into the 23-year-old's contract, it's highly unlikely that it'll be from day one – or be one that lasts the entirety of his contract. Given the nature of the sport and the fee being that ridiculously high, even the Turin club are aware of the risk it poses should their project backfire.

But Barcelona's interest in Dybala is real and we could expect more bids in the future for the former Palermo man.