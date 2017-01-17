Juventus unveil their new logo and Twitter can't believe what they just saw!
"By any chance is the new Juve logo an early April fools day joke"
Juventus shocked the world last night by unveiling a new club logo/crest. Their president, Andrea Agnelli spoke about the Bianconeri's desire to look into the future and said, "To grow, we must continue to triumph on the field and evolve our approach off it to reach new heights."
Agnelli then went on to unveil the new club crest and told the fans, "This new logo is a symbol of the Juventus way of living". Everyone present and watching online were left shocked as it was the first of it’s kind logo in football.
The crest now looks more like a company logo and nothing like the club crests we have seen in football so far. Here’s how twitter reacted: