Juventus unveil their new logo and Twitter can't believe what they just saw!

@falsewinger by Sripad Humour 17 Jan 2017, 09:05 IST

Juventus’ new logo

Juventus shocked the world last night by unveiling a new club logo/crest. Their president, Andrea Agnelli spoke about the Bianconeri's desire to look into the future and said, "To grow, we must continue to triumph on the field and evolve our approach off it to reach new heights."

Agnelli then went on to unveil the new club crest and told the fans, "This new logo is a symbol of the Juventus way of living". Everyone present and watching online were left shocked as it was the first of it’s kind logo in football.

The crest now looks more like a company logo and nothing like the club crests we have seen in football so far. Here’s how twitter reacted:

Nobody liked it at first sight!

So, Juventus are changing logo to this, and I somehow feel that part of my childhood was just ripped away from me pic.twitter.com/MbHtiAVtKD — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) January 16, 2017

Definitely not a fan of it right now. Might grow on me in time.

I know everyone will have a different take. Respect peoples opinions — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) January 16, 2017

It shouldn't be seen as a logo, but as brand.



"Juventus" brand. pic.twitter.com/G8wbbo7H85 — Juventus' War (@JuventusWAR) January 16, 2017

I felt sorry for Everton fans when they changed their badge for a terrible one a few years back but Christ Juventus have butchered a classic — Harry (@CFCscope) January 17, 2017

Lol whoever made the new Juventus logo is mad



Very very mad. — LION. (@officialdavies) January 17, 2017

The new Juventus crest looks like one of the fake team's logo in Konami's Winning Eleven video games from the 90's — Muhannad (@Gerendizer) January 17, 2017

By any chance is the new Juve logo an early April fools day joke — Simeon Coyne (@JuveMetal32) January 16, 2017

Jokes were bound to be made on this!

Worst thing is that someone's actually got paid to make that juve badge. Looks like a piece of homework you do the night before — ßen (@MajesticMadl) January 16, 2017

works perfectly for gamedays like yesterday and CL finals pic.twitter.com/WWLo7b6EAm — nico (@JuventusCrazy) January 16, 2017

What it’ll look like on the jersey

New Juventus logo featuring on the shirts, doesn't look to bad pic.twitter.com/7cYB6xffPk — Hunters (@GraphicHunters_) January 16, 2017

How the new Juventus logo would look on a jersey... pic.twitter.com/wadiDSKpPq — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVOfficial) January 16, 2017