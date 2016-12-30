Juventus yet to agree a new deal with Paulo Dybala; Real Madrid and FC Barcelona remain interested

The 23-year-old has attracted interested from several clubs in Europe.

Dybala has established himself as one of the best talents in world football

What’s the story?

Juventus are flying high this season in the Serie A as Max Allegri's men have achieved a four-point lead over closest rivals, AS Roma with one game in hand. Along with the mighty Juve defence, the strike force of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala have scored for fun this campaign giving the Old Lady a chance to challenge on all fronts.

Their run to the Scudetto has found a slight hurdle as Dybala has put on hold his new contract with Juventus eager to keep hold of their prized asset for long as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona keep tabs on the talented forward.

In case you didn’t know

Dybala's current deal expires in 2020 with the club wanting the player to sign a one-year extension which will see the player get a much-deserved pay rise. Juventus want to include a huge buyout clause in his new contract to fend off interest from potential suitors.

The striker’s agent wants a bigger wage deal than the club is offering which is delaying the player's new deal. The Old Lady are set to offer a new deal worth €5.5 million per year contract which is a million more than his present contract at the club.

Heart of the matter

Dybala's entourage are maintaining a figure close to €7 million per year which is halting the deal between the two parties. His brilliant run of form has attracted interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, who have made him one of their summer transfer targets after the reduction of the transfer ban imposed on them.

It was also rumoured that club president Florentino Perez is eyeing a swap deal between James Rodriguez and Paulo Dybala with Juventus interested in the Colombian since long. Barcelona are also monitoring Dybala's every move with the club willing to spend €60 million on the striker and unite the striker with his national teammate, Lionel Messi.

Recently, Dybala's teammate Gonzalo Higuain gave him the ultimate compliment when he compared the youngster with the best player in the world, Lionel Messi. Higuain said, "Dybala and Messi are a lot like each other. Messi is the best and he shows it every day. Paulo is still young, he's 23 years old and depends on what's coming in the future, he has all the characteristics to become one of the best players. It has to have a great mental strength.

“When reaching so fast at high levels it is not easy to stay there for many years. There will be many ups and downs and you will always have to keep a balance and not listen to criticism and praise."

Sportskeeda’s take

Juventus must do everything in their control to keep Dybala at the club as there is no doubt that the Argentine has all the tricks in the trade to become one of the world’s best. Paulo Dybala and Neymar Jr. are the future superstars of world football and are touted by many as the two players to end the monopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

