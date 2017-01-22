Khalid Jamil is a fighter and a good coach says Mumbai FC's coach Santosh Kashyap

Khalid Jamil returns to the Cooperage with Aizawl FC.

by AIFF Media News 22 Jan 2017, 11:23 IST

Santosh Kashyap and Steven Dias (Picture Courtesy I-League Media)

In the Round 4 of Hero I-league, Mumbai FC will be hosting inform Aizawl FC at the Cooperage Stadium on Sunday evening. In what is termed as the ‘homecoming’ of some familiar faces, the Yellow Submarines will hope to bounce back after a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of reigning champions Bengaluru FC.

A quite odd situation is also been established for the Mumbai FC fans prior to the match as they will be witnessing Ashutosh Mehta and Jayesh Rane who are facing their former club for the first time since their move to high-flying Aizawl FC.

Ashutosh and Jayesh have been instrumental for the side in all these years at the Yellow Submarines and have also gone on to become fan favourites. The duo had gain promotion all the way from the youth academy to the senior side of Mumbai FC together and it seems they are bound to play alongside each other after their move to Aizawl FC.

Though they are not the only one to make a return to Cooperage, coach Khaild Jamil who has managed Mumbai FC for a long spell is also set to return as the gaffer of Aizawl FC.

“It feels good to make a return at Cooperage. I have not thought about the reception I will receive tomorrow, but I am hopeful it’s good”, Khalid quipped at the pre-match press conference held today.

On asked about tomorrow’s target, Khalid said, “I am positive heading towards the match. Our only target is to get all three points tomorrow.”

“They (Mumbai FC) have been playing well this season and although they lost against Bengaluru FC due to silly goals, Mumbai FC is still a good side under Santosh Kashyap,” Khalid added.

On preparations, the former Mumbai FC head coach said, “We are just preparing the way we have prepared this season. It will be a tough away match and to take something out of this match, we must not take Mumbai FC lightly at all.”

“There is no difference between Aizawl FC and Mumbai FC’s spell. I have enjoyed my spell at Mumbai, and I feel it will be the same way here,” Khalid said before concluding his press conference.

After suffering a defeat in Bangalore, Mumbai FC’s Captain Steven Dias believes his side will come back strong in the upcoming matches.

“We have a young side just as Aizawl FC. After losing our last game, we are eager to come back strong,” Steven Dias said.

Santosh Kashyap admitted Bengaluru FC is a strong and better side as they suffered the first defeat of the season.

“Bengaluru FC have a good side at their disposal. Not only the players, but the management has also been doing a terrific job. They are strong in each and every department,” Santosh Kashyap admitted.

Kashyap didn’t mince his words while praising Khalid Jamil either, “He is a fighter, good coach, and a good motivator. He plays according to his style, I have my very own.”

“The players are giving extra effort, both on the field and off the field. We are gearing to take all three points tomorrow,” Santosh Kashyap added.

The newly recruited gaffer also announced two foreign signings. “Yes, we have signed two foreign players. The first one is Densil Theobald, who has played for Trinidad & Tobago and the other signing is Santana who is a Brazilian attacker,” Santosh Kashyap asserted during the press conference.

The match is scheduled at 7 PM and it’ll be aired live on Ten 2.