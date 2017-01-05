Kochi vs Kolkata once again on cards in RFYS Jr. & College Boys finals; Goa’s Rosary School to take on Fr Agnel, Mumbai for Sr Girls title

Kochi boys show consistency; triumphs to make it to the finals in three categories- junior boys, senior boys and college boys.

by Press Release News 05 Jan 2017, 21:16 IST

Kolkata’s Chowbagha High School ended the last hopes of Guwahati’s lone challenge in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports National leg, as they thrashed their Highlanders counterpart Sundarbari High School with a convincing 4-0 victory to reserve a berth in the Junior Boys National finals.

Chowbagh boys have now set up the title clash against Sacred Heart- Kochi who had earlier in the day won against Our Lady of Perpetual Succour High School – Goa 3-2 in another semi-final at Cooperage Ground, here.



In the Senior Girls semi-finals, Rosary Higher Secondary School overcame a spirited challenge from P S Senior Secondary School-Chennai to win 3-1, thus continue to maintain Goa’s charge in the RFYS National leg. All three boys teams from Goa had lost their respective semis earlier.

However, Rosary still have the last hurdle to cross when they will face Mumbai’s Fr. Agnel School & Jr College team in the final. The Mumbai lass put up a strong performance to outsmart Chaturdash Palli High School Kolkata 2-0 in the other semis.



With the finalist line up set in all four categories, the boys in Yellow from Kochi have emerged as the most consistent teams having made it to the Jr Boys, Sr, Boys and College Boys summit clash. Coincidently, it will once again be a Kochi vs Kolkata fight for the title in Junior Boys and College Boys, as the two cities India Super League teams Kerala Blasters and Atletico de Kolkata have faced earlier.



RFYS finals will be played at Cooperage Ground, Mumbai on Saturday, 7th January 2017. While all the matches will be stream live on multiple digital platforms like Sony Liv, JioTV, www.rfyouthsports.com the Senior Boys and College Boys finals will be broadcast live of Sony Pictures Networks premier channels, Sony Six & Sony Six HD from 12 noon.

Junior Boys:

Chowbagha H.S. (Kolkata) vs Sundarbari High School (Guwahati)

2 goals in each half help Chowbagha H.S., Kolkata seal their spot in the Junior Boys finals beating Guwahati’s Sundarbari High School with the final score being 4-0. A smart finish by Bijoy Das in the 9th minute handed Chowbagha an early lead. Chowbagha lead 2-0 at half time.

In the 53rd minute, Abhijeet Das scored the 3rd goal. Abusufian SK scores the 4th goal of the game for Chowbagha in 60th minute was the final nail in the coffin.



Our Lady of Perpetual Succour High School (Goa) vs Sacred Heart HSSS, Kochi

The goal by Sivon Costa in the 17th minute heads Our Lady of Perpetual Succour High School (Goa) into the lead. One witnessed an exciting start to the 2nd half with Jose Praveen scoring the equalizer in the 34th minute and the second goal in the 41st minute for Sacred Heart.

The boys from Kochi break into a dance after taking the lead. Sacred Heart scores again as Nihal Sudeesh ensures their spot in the final with the ball into the nets in the 56th minute. Refusing to give up, Sivon Costa gets the 2nd goal for Our Lady PS HS



Senior Girls:

Rosary Higher Secondary School (Goa) vs P.S. Senior Secondary School (Chennai)

Rosary Higher Secondary School, Goa marched into the final of the Senior Girls category of the first edition of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports National Football Championship after a comprehensive 3-1 win over Chennai’s P.S. Senior Secondary School here today.

The girls from Goa took an early lead when Akshata Patil scored for them in the 7th minute but it was soon countered by an equalizer by Chennai’s R. Adhithi. Rosary Higher Secondary School came out all guns blazing in the second half and went ahead in the 46th minute through a goal by Marlat Cardozo and followed it up by another successful strike by Jeromina Colaco 4 minutes later to seal a place in the final.



Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School & Junior College (Mumbai) vs Chaturdash Palli High School (Kolkata)

Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School & Junior College (Mumbai) continued their fine run in the championship with another clinical outing in the semi-finals of the senior girls category. The match started off with both teams trying to gain the initial edge but went into first half without a goal being scored.

But the second half was all about Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School & Junior College with the Mumbai girls on the attack and scoring twice courtesy goals from Akanksha Kandalkar (38’) and Jyoti Mehra (51’). Chaturdash Palli High School had no answer to the Mumbaikars and eventually conceded the game 0-2 to Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School & Junior College.

Brief Results: Day 7

Junior Boys:



Chowbagha H.S., (KOLKATA) 4 (Bijoy Das 9’, Ajay Tolange 24’, Abhijeet Das 53’, Abusufian SK 60’) beats Sundarbari High School, (GUWAHATI) 0

Sacred Heart HSSS (KOCHI) 3 (Jose Praveen 34’ 41’, Nihal Sudeesh 56’) beats Our Lady of Perpetual Succour High School (GOA) 2 (Sivon Costa 17’ 60’)



Senior Girls:



Rosary Higher Secondary School (GOA) 3 (Akshata Patil 7’, Marlat Cardozo 46’, Jeromina Colaco 50’) beats Thakur P.S Senior Secondary School (CHENNAI) 1 (R. Adhithi 15’)

Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College, (MUMBAI) 2 (Akanksha Kandalkar 38’, Jyoti Mehra 51’) beats Chaturdash Palli High School, (KOLKATA) 0