La Liga 2016-17: Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona - Five Talking Points

Barcelona drop points yet again as Real Madrid and Sevilla are done a huge favour by Real Betis thanks to a 1-1 draw in Seville.

@NishanthNS_97 by Nishanth Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jan 2017, 19:53 IST

Real Madrid fans would be happy with the performance of their former player

An exciting and enthralling game of football between Real Betis and Barcelona came to and end with both teams sharing the points in a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Barcelona started off the game on a good note, however, it was the home team that troubled Barcelona throughout the last 25 minutes of the first half and the first 25 minutes of the second half.

Los Verdiblancos were always great on the counter and Barcelona who started the game with Jeremy Mathieu, who has been shaky in the defence for the Catalans were caught napping on many occasions. Gerrard Pique himself put in a mediocre performance and Ivan Rakitic in the midfield had a very poor game. Ruben Castro and Antonio Adan on the hand were fantastic for Real Betis throughout the night.

Here are five talking points from a fantastic game of football from Seville.

#1 Antonio Adan comes back to haunt Barcelona

Remember Antonio Adan? Yes, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper who came through the ranks at the Castilla. Adan was picked over Iker Casillas under Jose Mourinho before Diego Alves came in. Three years later, the ex-Real Madrid shot-stopper has done his former club a massive favour by putting in a fantastic performance to keep Barcelona at bay.

While Barcelona had much fewer shots on target than usual, the chances that they did have were more of less clear cut. Neymar’s fantastic opportunity in the first half to put Barcelona ahead was brilliantly stopped by Adan and since that save, he was on a roll. Another notable save during the game was that of Luis Suarez which was once again almost a one on one chance.

On a day when Betis had many players who stepped up to put in a fantastic performance, Antonio Adan perhaps just manages to stand one level above the rest.