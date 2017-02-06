Barcelona star feels they can overtake Real Madrid and win La Liga

Neymar is not one to give up.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 06 Feb 2017, 15:55 IST

Neymar: One to still believe

What's the story?

Riding on the shoulders of an early season 40 match unbeaten run, Real Madrid still have a one point lead over closest rivals, Barcelona in La Liga. But the biggest advantage for Los Blancos is that the reigning European champions have two games in hand over their eternal competitors.

However, Barcelona superstar, Neymar Jr recently in an interview with Red Bull expressed that he felt the Catalans can overtake Real Madrid to win the coveted Spanish league crown.

The Brazilian was quoted saying, "I know it's a little hard, but nothing is impossible." He also gave the example of the 2015/16 La Liga title race which Barcelona won by a mere two points.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid were supposed to play against Celta Vigo last night but the game was postponed due to a storm in that part of Spain. Celta's stadium suffered damages due to the storm which made the La Liga hierarchy postpone the match even after Real's opposition to the decision.

Meanwhile, Barcelona won their league game against Athletic Bilbao 3-0 with Aleix Vidal, Lionel Messi and Paco Alcacer getting on the scoresheet.

The heart of the matter

Despite Real Madrid losing just once in the league this season, Neymar believes that Barcelona have enough firepower in their artillery to overtake Real in the coming months. He reflected on the way Real Madrid closed in on his side two seasons ago as Barcelona's 12 point lead over Real was reduced to 2 at the end of the season.

In a confidence boosting interview for the supporters, Neymar assured the Barcelona loyalists that the team is up for the task and are thirsty to win another La Liga title. Meanwhile, Neymar also acknowledged the fact that La Liga is the best league in the world and he gave the examples of recent European trophies won by the Spanish sides.

What's next?

With European action returning into the fray, things are going to get interesting at the top in La Liga. Along with the two giants of world football, Sevilla are also breathing down on their neck with an inspired campaign until now.

Sportskeeda's take

Real Madrid have not looked convinced since bowing out of the Copa Del Rey and with the current injury issues at the club, it is the perfect opportunity for Barcelona to maintain the pressure on Zinedine Zidane's side and take advantage of any slip-up. All in all, La Liga is entering the business end of the season with three teams eyeing for the prized crown.