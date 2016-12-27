La Liga 2016/17: Esteban Granero compares Cristiano Ronaldo to AC/DC and Lionel Messi to Reggaeton

The Spaniard played with Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

Granero and Ronaldo share a moment during their time together at Real Madrid

Footballers and experts around the world have found their own words to express their opinion on the comparison between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. But former Real Madrid midfielder Esteban Granero has possibly found the most creative one.

The Spaniard, who once played for QPR compared Ronaldo with the heavy metal band AC/DC, while he called Messi the equivalent of Reggaeton – a variant of reggae music.

Speaking to AS Sport, the Real Sociedad midfielder said, “Cristiano is AC/DC, heavy metal; and Messi is let's say reggaeton, but good.”

The comparison could have meant that Ronaldo is all-action, compared to Messi who is a little more laid back in his play – just like Reggae music is. Bob Marley was a pioneer and the genre is still popular as something people listen to as a means of relaxation.

AC/DC is an Australian music band, often regarded as one that plays heavy metal music, but their founders always stressed that they were a classic Rock & Roll band.

It remains to be seen if anyone from Barcelona or the Messi camp responds to Granero, although it doesn’t look like these comments will be taken seriously.

Ronaldo has had a brilliant 2016, both on a personal level and for his teams. He helped Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League in May and the Club World Cup earlier this month, as they beat Kashima Antlers 4-2 in the final in Yokohama.

But the highlight of Ronaldo’s year would undoubtedly be winning the UEFA European Championship with Portugal – a team which he captained. He came off injured in the final but was emotive on the touchline as he egged his team-mates on to win their country’s first major international title.

For Messi, it has been just another year at the office. In the 62 games that he played, he scored 59 goals and has 32 assists to his name. But once again, his regrets will be about not achieving glory with Argentina.

In the Copa America Centenario final against Chile, Argentina went into a penalty shootout where Messi stepped up to take the first penalty. Faced by his then Barcelona team-mate Claudio Bravo, Messi blasted the ball over the bar to give Chile the momentum in the shootout.

The Ronaldo vs Messi debate is one that will never die down and the further the two go on in this fashion, one can be assured that Granero will not be the last one to comment on it.