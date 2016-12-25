La Liga 2016/17: Luis Enrique admits he might leave FC Barcelona at the end of this season

Luis Enrique is struggling with expectations this season after winning many trophies in the past two years

Luis Enrique has been under a lot of scrutiny recently with Barcelona's inconsistency being their main problem this season. He has been criticised lately for his team selection and his substitutions also have not yielded the expected results. In an interview with Barca TV, Enrique has revealed that there are no assurances of his future being at the Nou Camp.

The former Celta Vigo manager has cast doubts over his future and also conceded that there are many negatives in managing the European giants.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and there have been no talks between two parties over a contract extension. Barcelona have lost many points from winning positions this season which has resulted in the growing differences between the management and the board. President Josep Bartomeu has not given any assurances over the manager's future despite Enrique claiming that he has the full backing of the club hierarchy.

In a tell-all interview with the club's official channel, Barca TV, Enrique admitted, "I have no doubt that I'm at the best team, with the best club, with the best players, in my house and with my family, winning things and being very involved.

“But there is also one thing about this job that is very hard, it costs me a lot and it's a negative that I have to factor in when considering the next few seasons. I am aware that I am either here with Barcelona or nowhere. I have time and the club will stand by me."

Enrique has been highly successful during his time with the Catalans and at 46 years of age, has won the league and cup double in both of his earlier seasons along with the Champions League and the Club World Cup. The pressure seems to be mounting on the former Real Madrid and Barcelona player and it remains to be seen whether he pens down an extension to his current contract, which expires in May 2017.

Along with the manager, the club is facing difficulty in tying down their best player to a long-term contract as well. According to Marca, talks of a new contract have stalled between Lionel Messi and the club with no official meeting taking place until now.

When asked about Messi's contractual standoff, president Bartomeu made the club's stance clear as he said, "There are no doubts that sooner or later we will close Messi's renewal. I hope that he ends his sporting career here and after that, I'm sure he will remain linked to the club. He is, without doubt, the best player in the history of the game and we will make a huge effort to renew his contract."