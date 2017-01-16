La Liga 2016/17: Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid: Player Ratings

Goals in the 85th and 91st minute sealed a hard-fought win for Sevilla against the league leaders.

Sevilla staged a late comeback to take all 3 points

After a brilliant 40 match unbeaten run, Real Madrid suffered their first loss at the hands of Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. It was a brilliant game of football and Real would not be happy that they surrendered their prized unbeaten streak to a team that is second on the league table and just one point behind them.

Zinedine Zidane played a new system with the Madrid team lining up in a 3-5-2 formation to give his fullbacks more width and attacking freedom. The system paid dividends as Cristiano Ronaldo struck first from the penalty spot in the 67th minute.

The visitors lost momentum as Sergio Ramos scored an own goal with few minutes remaining before Stevan Jovetic scored a stunner in stoppage time to give the Andalusians all three points. Real's loss opens up the La Liga race with all their challengers winning their respective games this weekend.

Let's take a look at the player ratings from the exciting match that took place between Sevilla and Real Madrid:

Sevilla

Sergio Rico - 5.5/10

Rico was not troubled as much as he was in the Copa del Rey tie between the two sides and had to make very few saves. He conceded an easy penalty which could have been avoided.

Mariano - 6/10

The level-headed defender was calm in possession and also dealt with Real's width well. He could not do much offensively but had a solid night without the ball.

Nicolas Pareja - 6.5/10

Pareja was colossal at the back and dealt with any threat that came his way effectively. He didn't allow the forwards to get behind him on any occasion.

Adil Rami - 5.5/10

The experienced centre-back was late when lunging into a few tackles and gave away unnecessary fouls. But his handling of Karim Benzema was exceptional as he rose to the big challenge.

Real Madrid suffered their first loss in 40 games as their sensational run comes to an end

Sergio Escudero - 6.5/10

Another impressive performance by Esudero on the left flank. His runs ahead were well timed and his deliveries into the box were also well timed.

Vicente Iborra - 6/10

The enforcer in midfield took time to get involved but improved as the game went on. His link up play in the second half created many chances for the home team.

Steven N'Zonzi - 7/10

N'Zonzi dictated the tempo of the game from the first whistle and played with vigour from the centre of the park. His temper got the better of him at times, which was the only blot on his performance.

Samir Nasri - 6/10

Nasri created many problems in the first half for the Real defence but faded in the second. His work rate was exceptional on the night.

Franco Vazquez - 6.5/10

Vazquez made intelligent movements and created many clear cut chances. His tracking back gave the Real full-backs less space to work with.

Sevilla are now second on the league table just one point behind Real

Vitolo - 7/10

Vitolo always looked a threat with the ball and made an important contribution when he assisted Jovetic for the winning goal.

Wissam Ben Yedder - 5/10

Yedder was denied of service and was often isolated up front. He had a stinging shot saved by Navas in the second half.

Substitutions

Stevan Jovetic - 7.5/10

Jovetic has made a fine start to his Sevilla career by netting in consecutive games against Real. His goal surely was the goal of the week.

Pablo Sarabia - 8/10

It was a brilliant performance from the substitute who made an instant impact since coming on. He constantly tested Real's backline and whipped in a tempting delivery which prompted the equaliser.

Luciano Vietto - N/A

Vietto barely made an impact in the very few minutes he was on the field.

Real Madrid

Keylor Navas - 4.5/10

It was a below par performance from the Real Madrid custodian. He was nervous on set pieces and was also poorly positioned for the Jovetic winner.

Nacho Fernandez - 6.5/10

Nacho delivered another convincing performance and was composed on the ball every time he received it. He also covered Marcelo really well when the Brazilian bombarded forward.

Sergio Ramos - 5.5/10

The captain played well in a back three and dictated the play from the back. His unfortunate own goal proved to be the decisive moment of the game which led to the late fightback by Sevilla.

Raphael Varane - 6/10

Varane's performance was a typical no-nonsense one that is expected from a centre back of his class. He was caught out of position for Jovetic's goal.

Marcelo - 6/10

The 3-5-2 formation suited him as it gave him the license to surge ahead. Marcelo had a decent game but he looked exhausted during the final stages of the game.

Dani Carvajal - 7/10

Real Madrid's best defender of the match, he made the right wing his own. He also won the penalty and also defended wholeheartedly.

Casemiro - 7.5/10

It was an eventful night for the midfielder as he had a tough time against the likes of Iborra and N'Zonzi but held his ground well. He missed a great chance and also overdid some moves in his own box which could have been deadly for his side.

Toni Kroos - 6/10

Kroos had a neat and tidy game. He looked nervous at times against the physicality of the opposition but Madrid missed his presence in the second half after he was taken off.

Modric had a good game in the centre of the park

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric looked in great condition and produced some brilliant chances for his side. He was hard done by the referee on some occasions but maintained a healthy work rate throughout the game.

Karim Benzema - 4/10

Benzema was having a decent night before his carelessness started Sevilla's attack in the final minute which ultimately cost his side all three points. It was a naive mistake by such an experienced player.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5.5/10

Ronaldo calmly slotted the ball home from the spot kick but was largely invisible for the rest of the game. He looked frustrated at times and lacked his usual pace and smart positioning sense.

Substitutions

Matteo Kovacic - 6/10

The youngster played well defensively but did not keep hold of the ball and gave away the ball on more than one occasion. Zidane's decision to make just one substitution might have been the bane for Real Madrid.