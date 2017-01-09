La Liga 2016/17: Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona - Player Ratings

A Lionel Messi free kick in stoppage time saw Barcelona shy away from another humiliating defeat.

by Nicolai Nayak Opinion 09 Jan 2017, 20:41 IST

Lionel Messi spoiled the party for the hosts despite their competent defending

Luis Enrique’s Barcelona side faced a stern test when they travelled to the Estadio de la Ceramica stadium to face a resurgent Villarreal side. But in the end, it wasn’t a result they would’ve hoped for as Lionel Messi’s free kick in the 90th minute of the match saved them from their second consecutive defeat of the new year.

The Yellow Submarine got their tactics spot on against the Blaugranas, soaking pressure in their own half against a possession based side and breaking on the counter led by Nicola Sansone and Alexandre Pato. The former opened the scoring in the 49th minute to give home side the lead which prompted Villarreal to defend the advantage while Barcelona tried to penetrate through the defence.

There were calls for penalties from both ends before Lionel Messi jumped to his side’s rescue with a glittering free kick in stoppage time to see his side gain a valuable point in what would have been another embarrassing defeat.

The result now sees Barcelona sit in the third spot with 35 points, 5 points adrift of table toppers Real Madrid who have a game in hand. Here’s my evaluation of the players from yesterday’s performance.

Villarreal

Sergio Asenjo - 6/10

The Spanish shot-stopper made a couple of routine saves in both halves of the game, with his decision-making ability spot on. Was hoodwinked by Messi’s free kick denying him a clean sheet for his performance.

Mario Gaspar – 5/10

Proving to be one of the best full-backs with his displays this season, Gaspar was glued to Neymar denying him any space to thrive and had no hestitation putting his body on the line.

Mateo Pablo Mussachio – 7/10

The best Villareal defender out of the lot, Mussachio knew what he had to do to contain Luis Suarez. He was a dominant figure at the back, heading out the aeriel deliveries and using his prowess to full use.

Victor Ruiz – 6.5/10

The Spaniard was an integral product of the compact Yellow submarine defending, offering good support to Trigueros.

Jaume Costa – 3.5/10

The left-back had his moments in the first half as he was involved in attacks apart from keeping out danger from the right flank mainly through Sergi Roberto. He got the marching orders late on for a foul on Messi.

Jonathan Dos Santos – 4/10

The La Masia youth product did not have his shooting boots on despite being presented with two valuable opportunities to make it 2-0 in the first half. The Mexican was seen more involved in his defensive duties during the second half.

Manuel Trigueros – 7/10

Trigueros shielded the defence with aplomb against Barca’s creative forces

Trigueros was the best performing midfielder for Villarreal as he furnished huge hold playing a deeper role, licensing Roberto Soriano to march forward. He screened the defence well and sniffed out danger from Messi and Iniesta in the middle of the park.

Bruno Soriano – 4/10

The captain of the home side linked up well with Pato in the first half, causing distress to the Barca backline. The second half saw more of him joining force with Trigueros to deny Barcelona any penetration. He will be disappointed with the foul he committed on Messi late on, resulting in the equaliser.

Roberto Soriano – 6/10

Dazzled down the left flank for Villarreal, offering dynamism and pace. He deserved the penalty for Mascherano’s handball which could’ve gained his side the upper hand but fingers will be evenly pointed to the opposition's penalty claims which also went unnoticed.

Nicola Sansone – 7/10

Proved to be a menace for the visitors in the first half with his tireless running and put his side up front with a calm finish. The Italian looked restless after Digne’s tackle on him, as he faded in the latter half.

Alexandre Pato – 7.5/10

Pato was at the heart of everything Villarreal produced

Having already revived his career at the Ceramica with his performances this season, the Brazilian was the standout performer for his side. Pato got past with ease around the Blaugranes apart from dissecting the defence with clever balls which fetched him an assist for the night.

Substitutes:

Samuel Castillejo – 5/10

Offered enthusiasm coming on for Pato, having an impact straight away. Forced to do more of the defending to contain a possession based side.

Rodrigo Hernandez – N/A

Failed to make any significant impact on the game.

Alvaro Gonzalez – N/A

Was forcefully subbed as Mussachio suffered an injury late on but failed to keep a clean sheet.

Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 5.5/10

The German shot-stopper was left untroubled for major parts of the game as his side saw more of the ball. Questions will always be raised about Sansone’s goal which had him beaten easily.

Sergi Roberto - 4/10

Did link up well with Messi on the right, giving the Argentine freedom to operate more centrally but was kept quiet by Jaume Costa for majority of the game. Failed to offer the best of the crosses as he usually does.

Gerard Pique - 6/10

A better performer than his other centre-half companion, the Spaniard did his best to control Sansone whenever the opposition pounced on. Overall, Pique displayed a more solid show in the second half.

Javier Mascherano – 6 /10

Mascherano was given a big headache by Pato in the first half, as the Argentine looked shaky whenever the men in yellow broke on counters. He exhibited a completely different character in the second, as the veteran succeeded in keeping things tight at the back.

Lucas Digne - 5/10

Digne offered constant threat from the left, along with gelling up well with Neymar and Iniesta. The Frenchman’s misplaced pass saw the opposition open the scoring.

Andre Gomes - 4.5/10

One of his performances displaying why the Euro winner has a still lot to learn from his experienced teammates. He should practice better with his shooting!

Sergio Busquets - 6/10

The holding midfielder suffered on few instances whenever the home side countered. Overall, Busquets was an integral force in his side’s build-up play, instigating attacks from the back when in possession.

Andres Iniesta – 7/10

Iniesta had a good game, trying to find space through his accurate long ball. The Spaniard playmaker’s ball distribution was again top notch, splitting up the Villarreal defence when exposed.

Lionel Messi - 8.5/10

The little mastermind displayed his varied skill set, playing a central role just behind Luis Suarez and was involved in all the opportunities his side produced. Capped it off with a well-taken free-kick to save his side the blushes. Man of the Match!

Lionel Messi's game by numbers vs. Villarreal:



87% pass accuracy

6 chances created

6 shots

3 take-ons

1 goal



What a performance. pic.twitter.com/84N6uYfT62 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 8, 2017

Luis Suarez – 4/10

Suarez failed to bury the chances with the service he was offered upfront from both sides. He should have produced much more against a congested defence who got their tactics right against the Uruguayan.

Neymar - 5/10

The Brazilian playmaker had a night to forget

Worked hard throughout the match to bring an end to his goal drought but was unlucky. Some wrong passes in the final third and his struggles to cause any distress up front, conjures up his frustrating night.

Substitutes:

Denis Suarez - 4.5/10

Not the performance he’d be pleased with on his return to his former club, Denis Suarez seemed heading directionless in the Barca midfield.

Arda Turan - 4/10

His substitution made Luis Enrique switch to a three-man defence, but it did not bear any fruit against a conjusted backline. Took his chance with a header off a Neymar cross which the Turkish international should’ve connected, at least close.