Leciester hope Wague eases burden on Morgan and Huth

by Reuters News 01 Feb 2017, 18:00 IST

REUTERS - Leicester City are hoping the loan signing of Mali centre back Molla Wague will ease the burden on the underperforming defensive pair of skipper Wes Morgan and Robert Huth at Leicester City, said manager Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester, who only conceded 36 goals as they shocked the soccer world by winning the Premier League title last season, have already shipped 38 in 23 games this term and are 16th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.

"We have on loan from Granada a central defender, Wague," Ranieri told British media after Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Burnley.

"He is a good player, strong, and he can help us give more change to the team, and give some rest to my central defenders. They work so hard every match."

The 25-year-old Wague, a former French youth international, had been on loan at Italy's Udinese from Spanish club Granada since 2014, making 37 appearances for the Serie A club.

Ranieri also declined to condemn referee Mike Dean after Burnley striker Sam Vokes appeared to handle the ball before smashing home the winner with four minutes left at Turf Moor.

"Yes, we can say it was handball but the referee didn't see and then the referee is right. It can change the result. We know today was a battle and we battled, face to face... only the bad decision of the referee (cost us)," the Italian added.

"What can we say? Sometimes it is a good decision for us and sometimes a bad decision. That is football."

Leicester host sixth-placed Manchester United on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)