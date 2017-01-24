Lionel Messi's 2005 Youth World Cup winning Argentina Squad: Where are they now?

Leo Messi, Sergio Aguero, Pablo Zabaleta and Fernando Gago were among those who made it... others were not so lucky

24 Jan 2017

Champions of the World! Who said Messi doesn’t have an international trophy, eh!

FC Barcelona’s megastar Lionel Messi does have an international medal in his trophy cabinet, the 2005 U-20 Youth World Club, where his Argentina team thoroughly outplayed everyone in their path – the United States, Germany and Egypt in the group stages, Radamel Falcao’s Colombia in the pre-quarters, David Siilva’s Spain in the quarters, Filipe Luis’ Brazil in the semifinals and John Obi Mikel’s Nigeria in the final.

The varing paths of the different personalities involved at the competition – all of whom dreamed of making it big in life – underlines just how cruel a mistress football can be, and the fact that in sport, as in life, only a select few make it to their end goal. All of the squad still play football for a living, though, and that is pretty big in itself.

Without further ado let us see where the Youth World Cup winning squad of Argentina are currently -

The Goalkeepers

Oscar Ustari in action for Sunderland in the FA Cup

1. Oscar Ustari

The Starting Keeper for the dominant World Cup Champions, Ustari has had a journeyman’s career that has taken him across the planet.

Current Club: Club Atlas (Mexico)

Past Club(s):Independiente, Getafe, Boca Juniors, Almeria, Sunderland, Newell’s Old Boys

Biggest Club: Despite what David Moyes might tell you... Boca Juniors

12. Nereo Champagne

Currently second-in-command at the club they call the Cucumber Farmers, Champagne didn’t play a single game in the 2005 Youth World Cup

Current Club: Leganes (Spain)

Past Club(s): San Lorenzo, Ferro Carril Oeste, Olimpo

Biggest Club: San Lorenzo

21. Nicolas Navarro

Not only he does he have a World Cup Winner’s medal, he also has an Olympic Gold (2008) where he replaced an injured Oscar Ustari

Current Club: San Lorenzo (Argentina)

Past Club(s): Argentinos Juniors, Napoli, River Plate, Kayseripor, Tigre, Gimnasia y Esgrima

Biggest Club: Napoli