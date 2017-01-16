10 greatest Barcelona players of all time

From Lionel Messi to Pep Guardiola, we rank the 10 greatest Barcelona players of all time

16 Jan 2017

Barcelona are undoubtedly one of the greatest club sides of all time and they have had some absolute legends of the game play for them. Unsurprisingly most of the players on this list are from Johan Cruyff's dream team or the ridiculously successful team which was formed by Pep Guardiola.

Legends like Diego Maradona, Luis Figo, Rivaldo do not even make this list showing how difficult it was to pick the top 10 players from the Catalan giants. Without much ado, let us take a look at the 10 greatest Barcelona players of all time:

#10 Pep Guardiola

Celebrated manager Pep Guardiola was also one of the best defensive midfielders to grace the game. A product of the famed La Masia academy, Guardiola was a role model to superstars like Xavi and Iniesta.

Pep learned his playing style, perfected it and built an entire philosophy around it. At the core of Cruyff’s ‘Dream Team’ of the 1990s, Guardiola occupied the ‘pivot’ role and formed a direct link between defence and attack. The Spaniard had excellent positioning skills and he was exemplary at circulating the ball and keeping possession for Barcelona.

The Spaniard believed in holding possession and utilising it to the utmost effect. He played a vital role in the club’s first European Cup win in 1992, won four successive league titles between 1991 and 1994, and has since gone on to transfer his tactical genius to the sidelines. It is certain that the man from Catalonia remains one of the finest footballers and managers of all time.

Guardiola is definitely one of the most intelligent players to have ever graced the game.