Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo believes Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli

The Sevilla coach chose the Barcelona star over the Real Madrid man

by Rohit Viswanathan News 03 Jan 2017, 19:34 IST

Messi has yet another admirer

What’s the Story?

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli has compared Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and it’s safe to say the Portuguese will not like what he has to say. The manager of Sevilla felt that there is little doubt in his mind when it comes to picking the best player in the world.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, he said, “Ronaldo is great, his only problem is that he's coinciding with Lionel Messi. Cristiano is deserving of any prize that they give him, but for me there's a big difference between Messi and the best. The rest have to compete for the ball (Ballon), with the gold (d'Or) always for Messi.”

In case you didn’t know...

The Messi-Ronaldo debate is one that has dragged on since the two players became world-class in their own right. Several players, coaches and pundits have given their say about the rivalry but the jury is still out on the verdict.

The Sevilla boss is just the latest person to wade into the never ending debate. People on Messi’s side argue that he is the most naturally gifted player in the world while those who prefer Ronaldo believe he is an all-rounded footballer.

The heart of the matter

Sampaoli’s argument for picking Lionel Messi as the best player in the world is simple. He believes that a player should not be judged on awards and feels that the Argentine has something different to offer.

Lionel Messi’s natural ability and the ease in which he is able to do extraordinary things on the football pitch is what Sampaoli is trying to get at in his interview. Ronaldo did win his 4th Ballon d’Or in December and is only one behind Messi’s tally but that doesn’t seem to matter to him.

What’s next?

Sampaoli and his men will now face Real Madrid in the Copa Del Rey tomorrow but Ronaldo has not been included in the squad by Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman has decided to give his star man an extended rest before domestic season resumes.

The Sevilla coach’s aim is to pin Madrid in their own half and play brave attacking football. Despite losing three key players in the summer, Sevilla are in a stronger position in the league now than they were this time last season.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although there seem to be more people who side with Jorge Sampaoli’s stance on the debate, each side has its fair share of valid arguments. The most important thing we have to remember is how neither player has been satisfied with just one trophy or personal accolade.