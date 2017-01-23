Lionel Messi offered 40 million Euros per season by FC Barcelona, suggest reports

Messi is set to be the highest paid player in the world

by Anirudh Menon News 23 Jan 2017, 15:28 IST

Would he say no to the new offer?

What’s the story?

We all know just how important Lionel Messi is to Barcelona, and the Catalan club know it just as well. After a lot of dilly-dallying about they are ready to sit down with Messi and offer him a contract extension that will guarantee his future is at the Camp Nou, according to the Spanish daily AS.

In case you didn’t know...

Leo Messi’s contract expires in June 2018, and there has been an air of uncertainty regarding the little Argentine’s future especially with some directors coming out saying that they might not have the financial might currently to keep the man who is arguably their greatest player, ever.

The heart of the matter

Messi had, of course, said that he would like to say – “I have always said that Barca has given me everything, and I’ll stay here, as long as they want me”. The impasse with the contract, though, has kept many top clubs on their toes, and none more so than Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The Catalan and the Argentine share a special connection and he will take every chance to reunite with his favourite player.

Barcelona’s offer, though, shows that they are serious about keeping him at the place where he started his football career as a teenager at La Masia with this eye-popping offer that will not only make him the most well-paid player on the planet but will also dwarf his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s 365,000 GBP a week salary that he draws at Real Madrid.

But it’s not about money, according to his compatriot – and current highest paid player, Carlos Tevez, who is set to earn 37 million Euros a season in China – "Whether he renews or not, I don't think it's a question of money for him - I think it's more about what his heart tells him he should do,” Tevez said.

What next?

Messi’s partners in crime – Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr. - have already signed extensions that will keep them at the club and Messi too will be loath to break up the fabled ‘MSN’. if Barcelona are willing to shell out the cash, it looks like Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona for the foreseeable future.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While it will be exciting for the neutral to see Leo Messi play outside Barcelona, especially in the Premier League, there is something special about the bond that the Catalan club shares with him – and vice-versa. Besides, how do you turn down 40 million, eh?