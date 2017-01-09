Twitter Explodes as Lionel Messi Magic saves Barcelona's blushes against Villarreal

Leo Messi + Magical Left Foot = Twitter Explosion!

by Anirudh Menon Tweets 09 Jan 2017, 03:09 IST

WOOF! What a freekick!

The Yellow Submarine almost pulled off a magnificent textbook display of counter-attacking football, but Leo Messi and that wand he calls a left foot had other ideas. No shame in losing two points to that.

Twitter exploded – as is it’s wont – as Messi mania swept the footballing world

What. A. GOAL. No one on Earth was saving that one!

We are nothing without Messi..



pic.twitter.com/ngAteZsgCv — Messi10Videos (@Messi10Videos) January 8, 2017

Barca fans are – how do I put this politely – unhappy with Luis Enrique’s tactics, or lack thereof as the case were.

SHIT TACTICS

ONLY RELY ON MESSI

NEVER LEARNING FROM MISTAKES

STARTING SOME PLAYERS AGAIN & AGAIN EVEN THOUGH THEY PLAY SHIT



FU LUIS ENRIQUE — Messi World (@MessiWorId) January 8, 2017

MESSI FC I DON'T THINK YOU UNDERSTAND, IT'S JUST ONE MAN CARRYING 10 MEN IT'S MESSI FC IT'S MESSI FC THE BEST TEAM IN THE WORLD — B Gss (@BreatheMessi) January 8, 2017

`

Sounds very "meme-ish" to say but Barcelona are well and truly Messi FC. Undebatable even, at this point. — Sergi Domínguez (@FutbolSergi) January 8, 2017

Club is always ahead of any individual. But man, sometimes I do feel like we don't deserve Messi. He is so good that I feel sorry for him. — Josip (@jperkovic93) January 8, 2017

I'm totally done. Messi surrounded by frauds and we actually need a coach — LuisRodriguez (@vamossuarez) January 8, 2017

Lucho's mistakes overlap one another time and time again and Messi is always there to keep him in check. Reminiscent of Rodgers/Suarez. — . (@CuleMagician) January 8, 2017

Lucho: La Liga is on line, Piqué & Umtiti have been great CBs playing together.



inner Lucho: bench Umtiti and start Masche. pic.twitter.com/gvN4e70Ra4 — amirah (@innerBarca) January 8, 2017

Depending on Messi is not a 2016 thing. This has been 8 years in the making. It's way too big of a story to be just randomly mentioned — Ahmad (@ChieflySarcastc) January 8, 2017

Neither Suarez nor Neymar are winning themselves any friends here –

Neymar & Luis Suarez been way off form. Messi rescuing Barca time & time again. Denis Suarez before Gomes also. — Messi_the_best (@Messi_the_best) January 8, 2017

Neymar have now gone 11 games in all competitions without a goal.



Time to drop some swags to focus on football. Showbiz covering talents. — POOJA PR.. (@PoojaMedia) January 8, 2017

Now if this isn’t knee-jerk (especially the bit about Luis Suarez) I don’t know what is. Spoiled much?

Everything I've said about Njr, Suarez & Lucho have been proven right. The worst winger, striker & manger Barcelona has ever had — JR (@GoatJr10) January 8, 2017

Messi really did save Barcelona here – though one point simply does not cut it with the form that Madrid are showing atop the table

This is brutal! Cryostasis? My My

Not mad, this league was lost after Ramos scored that header at the Camp Nou. I’ll be in cryostasis with Messi waiting for an actual coach. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 8, 2017

Name: Messi



Job: Saving Luis Enrique's job — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) January 8, 2017

Watching Messi play football makes me cry, what a player, we lot are the luckiest people to have him in our team. — NBK (@SimplyMessi10) January 8, 2017

And they still can’t resist a dig at poor ol’ Cristiano –

Never wanna see a Messi and Cristiano comparison on here again.

Thiago Messi is closer in ability to Cristiano than Cristiano is to Messi. — Juan (@socraticjuan) January 8, 2017

Messi posing with footballers better than him pic.twitter.com/prhfAiq3QM — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) January 8, 2017

He speaks for us all

Thank God for Messi — cesar (@MessiMartinez8) January 8, 2017

A bit over the top no?

When Messi retires football should retire the number 10 shirt — OptaMissi (@MessiLob) January 8, 2017

We can’t go all non-trolly now, can we?

Lucho: La Liga is on line, Piqué & Umtiti have been great CBs playing together.



inner Lucho: bench Umtiti and start Masche. pic.twitter.com/gvN4e70Ra4 — amirah (@innerBarca) January 8, 2017

WOW. THIS IS ONE COMPARISON I’VE NEVER HEARD BEFORE

Lionel Messi is Barcelona defoe! Always making name for him self but their team are in Shambles — Marcelo Yuslaj (@yuslaj) January 8, 2017

The ref strangely seemed to think it was a volleyball match – denying both teams clear penalties:

Two clear penalties not given.



Referee is drunk pic.twitter.com/XEV62Txfvh — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) January 8, 2017