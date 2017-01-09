Write an Article

Twitter Explodes as Lionel Messi Magic saves Barcelona's blushes against Villarreal

Leo Messi + Magical Left Foot = Twitter Explosion!

by Anirudh Menon
Tweets 09 Jan 2017, 03:09 IST
WOOF! What a freekick!

The Yellow Submarine almost pulled off a magnificent textbook display of counter-attacking football, but Leo Messi and that wand he calls a left foot had other ideas. No shame in losing two points to that. 

Twitter exploded – as is it’s wont – as Messi mania swept the footballing world

What. A. GOAL. No one on Earth was saving that one!

Barca fans are – how do I put this politely – unhappy with Luis Enrique’s tactics, or lack thereof as the case were. 

`


Neither Suarez nor Neymar are winning themselves any friends here – 

Now if this isn’t knee-jerk (especially the bit about Luis Suarez) I don’t know what is. Spoiled much?

Messi really did save Barcelona here – though one point simply does not cut it with the form that Madrid are showing atop the table


This is brutal! Cryostasis? My My


And they still can’t resist a dig at poor ol’ Cristiano  – 


He speaks for us all

A bit over the top no?

We can’t go all non-trolly now, can we?


WOW. THIS IS ONE COMPARISON I’VE NEVER HEARD BEFORE


The ref strangely seemed to think it was a volleyball match – denying both teams clear penalties: 


