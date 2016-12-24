Barcelona Transfer Rumour: Lionel Messi new contract talks stalled

FC Barcelona are still unsure about Lionel Messi’s future with no contract talks imminent in the immediate present

FC Barcelona have established themselves as one of the most feared teams on the planet thanks to the deadly trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr. The club have sorted the future of Suarez and Neymar by tying them to long-term contracts till 2021 with the Argentine being the lone member of ‘MSN’ to commit his future to the club.

It has now emerged, according to various sources including Marca and Daily Mail that talks have stalled between the two parties as not a single official meeting has happened between Messi's agency and the club over a new contract.

It is believed that the talks about a contract extension between the club and Messi's father have only happened through telephonic conversations as the club failed to arrange any official meeting to discuss the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future. Along with the future of MSN, Barcelona have also been able to secure the services of Javier Mascherano to a long term new contract.

Earlier reports had emerged that the player had rejected a contract extension with the Catalans and wanted to move away from Nou Camp with clubs like Manchester City and PSG interested in the 29-year-old.

Barcelona were quick to deny any such rumours as the club maintained their stance of Messi signing a new contract by March next year. Club president Josep Bartomeu had also revealed his desire to quickly sort this issue and also make Lionel Messi the highest paid footballer in the world.

Bartomeu on Messi contract situation

Recently, Bartomeu gave his answer on the Messi contract extension issue as he said, "There are no doubts that sooner or later we will close Messi's renewal. I hope that he ends his sporting career here and after that, I'm sure he will remain linked to the club. He is, without doubt, the best player in the history of the game and we will make a huge effort to renew his contract."

Neymar and his teammates have also been vocal about their wish to see Messi sign a new long-term deal. Lionel Messi has just 18 months remaining on his present contract which means it must be a top priority for the club to secure his services for the future or else face a prospect of seeing the best player in the world leave on a free transfer in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Argentine captain will play again in a Blaugrana shirt after the winter break when Barcelona play against Villarreal on January 8 with the reigning Spanish champions currently trailing leaders Real Madrid by six points.