La Liga 2016/17: Lionel Messi opens up about contract situation

The Argentine's contract talks are set to resume soon.

by Sumedh News 18 Jan 2017, 16:30 IST

Messi is set to stay at Barcelona for the foreseeable future

What's the story?

Lionel Messi's future has always been a talking point in his Barcelona career with his current contract standoff attracting major attention from his potential suitors.

Club officials have admitted their concerns regarding their talisman's future. President Josep Bartomeu, however, has remained confident about the fact that the Argentine will sign a new contract, which will be his final deal with the Catalans, and will see him earn more than rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with coachmag, Messi assured club supporters about his future. "I have always said that Barcelona has given me everything and I am here for as long as they want me to be," he stated.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, a statement made by club CEO Oscar Grau complicated the contract issue. Grau said that the club must use 'common sense' when discussing the finances in the new deal which was interpreted by many as the board's wish for the player's representatives to lower his wage demands.

Before the game against Las Palmas, however, Bartomeu cleared things up as he revealed that the Catalans would do everything in their power to resolve the issue soon while stating that Messi would be staying with the club until his retirement.

The heart of the matter

Messi's teammates, Luis Suarez and Neymar, had recently expressed their desire to see the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continue to ply his trade alongside them in Spain.

The aforementioned interview with coachmag was the first time that Messi opened up about his future which will put the Barca fans at ease.

The Argentine also spoke about a host of issues and expressed his desire to see Pep Guardiola become a success in the Premier League. He also revealed that Wayne Rooney was the best English player that he played against, and that his goal against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final was the best of his illustrious career.

What’s next?

Messi’s current contract expires in the summer of 2018 and a new deal is expected to be announced by the club in the next month.

Sportskeeda's Take

It is obvious that Messi's future lies at the Nou Camp and a new deal remains just a formality. The revelation by the 29-year-old will hopefully end all the rumours regarding the Argentine's future.