by Anirudh Menon Opinion 03 Feb 2017, 19:49 IST

“What if” – that eternal queston that dogs the curious mind. While that is applicable for so many of us in our daily lives – what if I had yes to that guy/girl, what if I had been born in a Rolls Royce, what if you were Leonidas’ army general, what if... you get the picture

This ‘what if’ has got to be up there with the best of them – “What if Lionel Messi had signed for Real Madrid”. It’s not like Madrid don’t have history of hijacking deals between Barcelona and Real Madrid – just ask Alfredo di Stefano if you don’t believe me – and if they didn’t keep tissues in that restaurant in Catalonia (Messi’s first contract with Barcelona was famously signed on a tissue) , or Messi Sr. didn’t like the terms of the deal offered by the Catalans, you can rest assured that Real Madrid would have swooped in.

The following points are all based on the hypothesis that Real Madrid would have had Lionel Messi in their ranks.

Hypothesis – a proposition made as a basis for reasoning, without any assumption of its truth.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo could have played for Barcelona

In 2009, before Cristiano Ronaldo made that massive, cash-splurging, global-event of a move to the Santiago Bernebeu, Sir Alex Ferguson had reportedly contacted Barcelona in order to convince the Catalans that they should make a move for the Portuguese. This was because Real Madrid had peeved off the not-so-hard-to-peeve-off Scotsman with their constant attempts at destabilising the Portuguese superstar.

Barca, at the height of their Pep-led, tiki-taka, all conquering powers of course said no... but would they have done that if Lionel Messi was not at the Camp Nou? They would have needed a talisman to fight what would surely have been a potent Messi-Madrid combination, and lets all be honest, there’s no one else on the planet who can stand toe-to-toe with that little Giant is there?