FA Cup 2016/17: Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 5 Talking Points

Liverpool's woeful form in January continued as they crashed out of the FA Cup.

@gattumaan by Sourav Saha

Wolves put on a show at Anfield to dump the hosts out of the competition

Coming into this game, Liverpool and most importantly Klopp found himself under pressure. Questions about fatigue and tiredness had dominated most of the press conferences this week for the German and things didn’t get any better as Wolves took the lead in the first minute of the game.

Klopp had defended his stance in the run-up to the game, stating that the club’s playing style was not the deterrent factor. Instead, the manager elaborated on the past two displays stating, “We didn’t play that well but we could have won games. We could have won at United, we could have beaten Swansea. It’s not about the things you can measure. Football is about decision-making. You have to make the right decision at the right moment, and obviously, we didn’t do that often enough.”

However, it was Wolves who turned up all pumped for the 4th round display. Goals from Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann ensured them the win. A late goal from Origi for Liverpool did flame the final embers of the game as the Reds looked for an equaliser.

And the spark almost arrived in the form of Origi’s shot which was on course to be the equaliser, before the Wolves defence managed to clear their lines. In the end, Wolves ran out as deserved winners as they continued their thrilling run in the FA Cup. Here are the talking points from the game:

#1 Counter-attacking Wolves leave Liverpool clueless

The 41st minute of the game defined what counter attacking is all about. While much can be said about Liverpool’s defending as a whole, credit must be given to the Wolves players. As another Reds attack failed, they gave the ball away to the visitors on the edge of their box. Further graciousness followed in the form of abject tackles from Moreno and Gomez as Costa sprinted through the centre.

Weimann, who had followed in tandem, found himself in the clear as his first touch took him past Karius before planting the ball into the empty net. And just like that, Liverpool were two down in the match and were staring at a cup exit for the second time this week.

The goal, in fact, had been coming; Helder Costa who is on loan from Benfica had troubled the Liverpool defence all afternoon. His pace and hold up play had been excellent and along with some fine support from his team-mates ensured that the Reds defence was always on their toes.