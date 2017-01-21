EPL 2016/17 - Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City - Player Ratings

Liverpool still don't have a Premier League win in 2017.

Llorente dealt a huge blow to Liverpool’s title hopes

In what was a big dent in Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes, Swansea City gave themselves a huge shot in the arm as they won 3-2 at Anfield, to record their first away league win against the Reds in their history.

Fernando Llorente gave Swansea a two-goal lead with a brace just after half-time. Roberto Firmino cleared the arrears with a brace of his own, but Gylfi Sigurdsson’s winner in the 76th minute ensured that the Swans moved out of the relegation zone.

Here are the player ratings from the game.

Liverpool

Simon Mignolet – 5/10

There was little he could have done for any of Swansea’s goals. He barely had anything to do apart from their goals.

Nathaniel Clyne – 5/10

As usual, Clyne was wasteful as an attacking outlet. But there was a change to the other side of his game this time around. Defensively, Clyne is usually solid, but Tom Carroll and Martin Olsson ran him ragged for most of the match.

Dejan Lovren – 4/10

He didn’t lead the defence, which was crying out for organisation when Swansea had set-pieces. For the Welsh side’s winner, Lovren was beaten far too easily by Tom Carroll in the build-up.

Ragnar Klavan – 4/10

He had a problem dealing with Llorente all game. Liverpool might consider themselves lucky that Klavan was not sent off for a tackle on Llorente that some might say warranted a second yellow card.

James Milner – 6/10

He put in a strong shift, and tried hard to get Liverpool back in the game. It was a fabulous cross from Milner that resulted in Firmino’s first goal.

Jordan Henderson – 3/10

This was the Liverpool captain’s worst game of the season. He misplaced far too many passes ensuring that attacks broke down far too often.

Georginio Wijnaldum – 5/10

He got the assist for Firmino’s equaliser, but apart from that, there was precious little from the Dutchman.

Emre Can – 5/10

He hasn’t been in really inspiring form in recent times, and that continued. It was another lacklustre display from Can.

Adam Lallana – 5/10

Lallana had two big chances in either half. He missed in the first half as his overhead kick went over the bar. But late in the second half, a much easier chance was presented to him by Sturridge, but Lallana’s header was again too high.

Philippe Coutinho – 5/10

He blew hot and cold in the 55 minutes that he played. He picked out some beautiful passes, but Swansea were largely comfortable in dealing with him.

Roberto Firmino – 8/10

Firmino was Liverpool’s only bright spark

A fantastic game for the Brazilian. He was crying out for support in the first half, when a little more clinicality would have given Liverpool the lead. In the second half, he dragged his team back into the contest with two really well-taken goals.

Substitutes

Daniel Sturridge – 5/10

He made some intelligent runs but was barely found by his team-mates. But in truth, with the position that Liverpool were in, Sturridge should have tried to get more involved.

Divock Origi – 4/10

He was more of a nuisance to Liverpool than he was to Swansea. He did have one good effort saved by Fabianski, though.

Joel Matip – N/A

He came on in stoppage time as an auxiliary centre-forward.

Swansea City

Fabianski made a few good stops

Lukasz Fabianski – 7/10

He couldn’t have done anything about both of Firmino’s goals, but those aside, he stood tall. He made saves when he had to, and commanded his penalty area brilliantly.

Kyle Naughton – 6/10

The Englishman was steady up against Coutinho in the first half. He barely went forward to support Wayne Routledge but that was part of the Swansea plan. He had to deny Coutinho the space to work in, and he was largely successful.

Federico Fernandez – 6/10

He was strong and vocal, when he needed to be, apart from the move that led to Liverpool’s equaliser. Fernandez should really have been braver in tackling Wijnaldum before the Dutchman crossed to Firmino.

Alfie Mawson – 7/10

It was a fabulous performance from Mawson. He was strong in the air, held his ground really well and his positioning was absolutely spot on. He could have given Swansea a 4-2 lead, but his header from Sigurdsson’s corner went just wide of the post.

Martin Olsson – 6/10

On his debut for the Swans, Olsson gave a good account of himself. He was terrific, standing up against Lallana and Clyne in the first half. He was an integral part of a delightful move that led to Swansea scoring their second goal of the day.

Jack Cork – 6/10

On a day when Swansea were bombarded by Liverpool, Cork stood firm. HIs positioning was the highlight as he took up intelligent areas on the pitch to deny Liverpool’s attackers the space to work in.

Leroy Fer – 7/10

It was a full-fledged energetic performance by Fer. He could have done a little better going forward on a few occasions, but that should take nothing away from what was a fabulous display.

Tom Carroll – 8/10

Carroll was playing his first league game since August and his first for Swansea this season. He did not look like a man who had played so little football as he was all over the place. His passing, dribbling, composure and vision all were first-class.

Wayne Routledge – 6/10

There was no lack of effort from Routledge, but his decision-making let him down at times.

Gylfi Sigurdsson – 7/10

Sigurdsson nets Swansea’s winner

Sigurdsson was having a poor game until the 75th minute. But Swansea will not care one bit, as he popped up with the most important touch of the game, to score their winner.

Fernando Llorente – 9/10

Man of the Match. He used his physicality brilliantly against Lovren and Klavan to bring his team-mates into the game. His goals were obviously crucial, but those weren’t his only contributions to his side. If the Swans are to beat the drop, they will need a firing Llorente.

Substitutes

Borja Baston – 5/10

He replaced Llorente in the 80th minute, and had to feed on scraps, as Swansea defended deep.

Angel Rangel – N/A

He came on to replace Olsson with very little time remaining.

Jay Fulton – N/A

He replaced Fer in the last minute of injury time.