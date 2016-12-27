Liverpool midfielder Firmino charged with drunk driving

London, Dec 27 (IANS) Roberto Firmino has been charged with drunk driving after the footballer was arrested in Merseyside during the Christmas festivities, regional police said. The Liverpool star was caught drunken driving on 24th December in the early hours.

"Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday (December 24, 2016)," the police said in a statement on Monday.

"Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 31 2017," the statement added.

The player took part in Liverpool's 1-0 away win at Everton on December 19. Liverpool take on Stoke City at home on Tuesday with a view to catch up on league leaders, Chelsea. Teh Merseyside club trail the league leaders by 9 points but can cut it down to 6 if they win on Tuesday.

His appearance in court at the end of the month will take place on the same day in which Liverpool host league leader Chelsea.

Although Firmino plays in a midfield role for his national squad, Liverpool plays him as a forward. It signed him from Hoffenheim on a five-year deal for about $35.6 million in June 2015, reports Efe.

