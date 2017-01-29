Liverpool news: Sadio Mane set to fly in time for the match against Chelsea

Liverpool have won just one game out of eight since Mane went away on national team duties.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 29 Jan 2017, 16:51 IST

Sadio Mane is all set to be on the bench against Chelsea on Tuesday

What's the story?

Liverpool are finally set to receive some good news this month as Sadio Mane is all set to return before their clash against Chelsea on Tuesday. According to the Telegraph, the Senegal international will return to the Merseyside by a private jet arranged by the Reds' American owners. There won't be a better time for Mane to return to the scene as Jurgen Klopp is facing a sort of crisis at the moment with his team bowing out of both the domestic competitions in the space of four days.

In case you didn't know...

Sadio Mane's Senegal went out of the African Cup of Nations after losing in a penalty shootout against Cameroon. Senegal lost 4-5 on penalties with Mane missing the final penalty for his team. Meanwhile, Liverpool lost against Wolves in the FA Cup a few days after failing to beat Southampton over two legs in the semifinals of the EFL Cup.

The heart of the matter

After Senegal's exit from the AFCON, Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool's owners have arranged for a private jet to ensure his speedy return to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp needs the pacy winger badly at his disposal since the Reds have won just one game out of eight since Mane went away on national team duties in Gabon. It is expected that the former Southampton man won't be able to start the game on Tuesday but is expected to be in the first team squad.

What's next?

With the Reds falling behind in the Premier League race and bowing out of both the cup competitions, Tuesday's game against the league leader will have huge repercussions on Liverpool's season which had promised so much but faltered since the turn of the new year.

A place in the top four should be the only aim for Jurgen Klopp now and Sadio Mane who is also Liverpool's top scorer this season now has a huge responsibility to make it a reality.

Sportskeeda's take

Sadio Mane was understandably distraught after his missed penalty caused his country to crash out of the AFCON. Despite his disappointment, Liverpool supporters would see his return as the only positive from a horrific month for the Reds. A loss against Chelsea might put curtains on the season which started with immense hope which is on the verge of capitulation.