Liverpool transfer rumour: Barcelona and Juventus join Paris Saint-Germain in pursuit of Adam Lallana

In 18 appearances for Liverpool this season, Adam Lallana has contributed seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

Adam Lallana is drawing attention across Europe with his play

What’s the story?

With French football giants Paris Saint-Germain already pursuing Liverpool’s Adam Lallana, Juventus and Barcelona are reportedly the latest European teams to join the race to sign the midfield ace according to reports by The Times.

The report suggests that Adam Lallana could be a viable alternative in case the Catalans fail to sign his fellow teammate Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian playmaker has long been a target for the reigning La Liga champions.

Juventus have reportedly also marked Adam Lallana as a potential target just in case Alexis Sanchez decides to extend his contract with Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp has been showering high praise on the England international given amazing form this season.

In case you didn’t know...

Having been signed by the Reds under Brendan Rodgers’ tenure. Initially, Adam Lallana didn’t quite live up to the £25 million Liverpool coughed up to bring him to Anfield. But ever since Jurgen Klopp took over the management of the Reds last season, there has been a drastic improvement in Adam Lallana’s form. The Englishman has managed to find his lost mojo once again, thanks to the German manager’s influence.

The 28-year-old has now turned out to be the most vital player in Klopp’s pressing game. Lallana still has two years left on his contract and has already stated his intentions of staying Anfield for the long term despite interest from PSG in the summer. The former Southampton man is the most productive player in Klopp’s squad with seven goals and seven assists this season in the Premier League alone.

The heart of the matter

Given his impressive form in the Premier League this season, interest from big club’s was imminent. With stats on par with some of the best footballers in Europe, Lallana surely deserves the attention he is gathering at the moment. And interest from FC Barcelona and Juventus speaks volumes of the kind impression the English midfielder has made over the last couple of months.

What’s next?

The way Liverpool have been playing for the last few months, they surely look like Premier League title contenders alongside Chelsea. And with Lallana regularly featuring in the first team, a move away from Anfield looks unlikely at the moment. But in case Liverpool fails to qualify for Champions League this season the 28-year-old could consider offers from Europe.

Sportskeeda’s take

Liverpool at the moment look like they are on the verge of achieving extraordinary feats under the charismatic Jurgen Klopp, and Adam Lallana will be well aware of his prominence in the squad and the possibilities of achieving silverware and a legendary status at the club. Hence Lallana should stay put and focus on helping his team reach them.