Liverpool transfer rumour: Daniel Sturridge set for the exit in the summer

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly lost patience with him.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Rumours 29 Jan 2017, 15:06 IST

Daniel Sturridge has struggled to get back to his best this season

What's the story?

Liverpool's January horror show continued as the Reds bowed out of both the domestic competitions in the space of four days. Jurgen Klopp is said to offload some of his side's non-performing stars with Daniel Sturridge at the forefront of it. According to Mirror, Klopp is losing patience with the England international as his injury record along with his lack of goals recently has made Klopp to deciding in selling him in the summer.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool have won just one game in 2017 against League One opposition, Plymouth Argyle – which was in a replay of the FA Cup third round match. The Reds also could not score a goal against Southampton over two legs as the Saints beat Liverpool 2-0 in the semifinals of the EFL Cup. Klopp also lost ground in the title race as his side are now fourth in the league table, 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp feels that Daniel Sturridge does not play enough games to qualify for a place in the first team squad regularly. In his four years at Anfield, Sturridge has played just 111 games for the Reds as his Liverpool career has been plagued with a number of injuries.

The board feels it will be the right time to sell the striker in the summer to bring in much-needed firepower next season. Many pundits have blamed the player for his lack of effort at times with the striker failing sometimes to play through the pain barrier as he does not offer much to the team when he is out of form.

Despite the criticism that comes his way, Sturridge is the best striker that Liverpool have and his goalscoring records suggest that. He has scored 59 goals for the Reds and has a better goal to games ratio than some of the greats to play in a red shirt. Klopp acknowledges his player's ability but feels his side needs a more influential player than Sturridge come next season.

What's next?

Jurgen Klopp will love to bring his former forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Anfield but his £70 million price tag might be a worry for the owners. Along with Aubameyang, Liverpool are also monitoring Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams to replace Sturridge in the summer.

Sportskeeda's take

When he is fit, there are not many strikers in the league that can be as lethal as Daniel Sturridge. His injuries have hampered his growth as a player and with the player not looking confident in his role under Jurgen Klopp, it would be best for both the parties to part ways. Sturridge would have problems to ply his trade with one of the big clubs in England and might have to play in foreign leagues in the next season.