Liverpool transfer rumour: Jurgen Klopp interested in signing Jese Rodriguez on loan

What’s the story?

With Sadio Mane having departed for the African Cup of Nations and the growing injury concerns surrounding the squad, Liverpool are thought to be interested in signing PSG forward, Jese Rodriguez on loan to Anfield.

Liverpool’s hopes of landing the Spain U21 international has been given a boost from Unai Emery after the PSG managers stated in a news conference that, “The possibility of him leaving is a reality.” Emery believes that Jesé needs to rediscover his form to hold a regular spot in the team.

"Jese needs to play to rediscover his rhythm and confidence," Told Emery speaking to the reporters at Camp des Loges. "Here, he is not getting opportunities to play regularly. Leaving the team to get back to his best and increase his playing time is clearly an option."

In case you didn’t know...

Jesé Rodriguez joined Paris-Saint-Germain from Real Madrid in the summer of 2016 for a sum of £20 million but failed to make an impression at the club. The 23-year-old has constantly been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions after struggling to cement a place in Unai Emery’s starting XI.

The Spanish winger has scored two goals in two starts in all competitions for so far this season. During his time with Real Madrid, Jesé won the La-Liga, Copa del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup along with two Champions League medals with the Spanish club.

The heart of the matter

Having moved Spain to France in the summer, Jesé has found it difficult to adapt to life in the French capital. The former UEFA European Under 19 Golden Boot winner has enough skill and talent in him to make it big, but with the arrival of Julian Draxler at the club last month, Jesé might not get the opportunities to prove his worth anytime soon.

What next?

If Liverpool are looking to sign the Spaniard, it might well be the best destination for him. Along with Liverpool, AS Roma also seem to be interested in signing the 23-year-old. Unai Emery believes Jese could leave PSG this month.

Sportskeeda’s take

The addition of Julian Draxler at PSG has pretty much sealed the fate of Jesé Rodriguez, and in case Liverpool did sign Jesé, he could fit very well under Jurgen Klopp in the absence of Sadio Mane. With increasing concerns over the fitness of Daniel Sturridge and a few other prominent players at the club, Jesé could be an excellent backup.