Liverpool transfer rumour: Jurgen Klopp plotting a move for Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha: Turning eyes yet again

Things might not have gone according to plan for Wilfried Zaha during his brief spell at Manchester United. But the 24-year-old winger has once again caught the eye of a few big Premier League clubs including Liverpool who according to Football Whispers are set to launch a bid for in the upcoming January transfer window.

Football Whispers believe that Zaha was under surveillance by Liverpool scouts for the last couple of weeks and said to have really impressed them. But the Reds might have competition in the form of Tottenham who are also keen on signing the talented winger. Palace had reportedly rejected a £20 million bid for Zaha from Pochettino in the summer and will be once again looking to entice Palace with a new offer in January.

Wilfried Zaha has been outstanding for Crystal Palace having saved the team from difficult situations on several occasions so far this season. The England international has been a force going forward for Palace and boasts a better dribble stat than Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. Zaha has three goals and six assists to his name so far this season and could have had more had Yannick Bolasie not suffered a season-ending injury.

Klopp’s interest in the winger comes as no surprise as Zaha is a perfect fit for his style of play and with Sadio Mane departing for the African Cup of Nations in January, the 24-year-old could be a perfect replacement. Although there is a chance of Zaha himself being a part of the AFCON Cup as the England international could switch his allegiance to Ivory Coast.

Regarding goals and assists this is the most productive season of Zaha’s career with an average 2.3 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per 90 minutes, Zaha has really improved his game by leaps and bounds. With Liverpool’s having already lost Danny Ings, Coutinho to injury so far, Klopp’s squad is very much susceptible to injuries and Zaha’s arrival at Anfield will give Liverpool a much-needed boost in bench strength if they want to challenge Chelsea for the Premier League title.

Liverpool could likely have the upper hand in the chase for Wilfried Zaha as Palace are yet to pay a partial amount of Christian Benteke's summer transfer. Things are looking bright for Liverpool in the Premier League as they currently sit second in the table six points behind League leaders Chelsea.