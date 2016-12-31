EPL 2016/17 - Liverpool vs Manchester City - Combined XI

Liverpool host Manchester City in what promises to be a cracking contest.

Two of the best managers in the world will square off tonight as Liverpool face Manchester City

It's Liverpool against Manchester City on New Year's Eve and this game has all the features of being a classic. Both the teams are fighting hard to catch Chelsea and are undoubtedly contenders for the league title.

Both have some big names in their line-ups but the prime focus will be on the two managers as Jurgen Klopp faces Pep Guardiola for the first time in England. The duo had an exciting rivalry in Germany. Their head to head record is tied at the moment with both the bosses having four wins each.

Klopp's 'Gegenpress' will face off against Pep's 'Tiki Taka' as the two ideologies will be on show for the first time together in the Premier League. This match has all the ingredients to be the match of the season and there is a lot on the line for both the teams.

Manchester City will be buoyed by the return of Sergio Aguero as he completes his ban whereas Liverpool will be without Philippe Coutinho and Joel Matip. City will also miss the duo of John Stones and Leroy Sane for the clash at Anfield. Let's take a look at the combined lineup from both the sides based completely on current form and fitness:

Goalkeeper - Simon Mignolet

Mignolet has kept two clean sheets in Liverpool’s last three games

To choose between Simon Mignolet and Claudio Bravo is like choosing a gun or a knife to kill yourself with. The two goalkeepers are that much of a liability to their side though Mignolet has looked more assured recently after he replaced Loris Karius last month.

Bravo has made life difficult for himself since his move from FC Barcelona and lacks confidence at the moment and hence the Belgian gets the nod.