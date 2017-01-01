Liverpool vs Manchester City fans' reaction

by Reuters News 01 Jan 2017, 08:32 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League - Anfield - 31/12/16 Liverpool fans Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

REUTERS - A thumping Georginio Wijnaldum header secured all three points for Liverpool as they defeated Premier League title rivals Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday. Reaction from supporters of both clubs:

LFC REDS FORUM (www.lfcreds.com)

"What a massive result to end the year - all three points and a clean sheet. Now we're unbeaten at home in 16 games and will go into 2017 full of confidence.

"It wasn't exactly a classic but I can't say I care all that much. We are all delighted with the win.

"James Milner had a solid game against Raheem Sterling. He rarely got beaten or even allowed a cross to enter the box. He most certainly had young Sterling in his back pocket for the majority of the game.

"I have often questioned what Georginio Wijnaldum brings to this team but tonight he answered all of our concerns.

"He played his best game in a Liverpool shirt by far, and not because he scored a brilliant header, but more for his overall play. He's certainly our man of the match tonight.

"The second half felt like it was two hours long and it felt nervy at times. This game had shades of a Rafa Benitez set up about it, similar to how he had us playing away from home in Europe.

"Chelsea may be hard to stop but we're doing all we can do to heap the pressure on them."

BLUEMOON MCFC www.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk

"Well, the Pep (Guardiola) love affair is over. We're out of the title race before the New Year. Well done, boss.

"We had lots of possession so Pep will of course be pleased with that - but let's forget this possession football, we want shots and goals, please.

"Guardiola's teams usually don't defend very well but out score the opposition. We can't defend and can't score goals, so there's our problem. We just don't have any natural aggression in the side either.

"When Liverpool went 1-0 up they just shut up shop and we did not have a clue how to break them down. Juergen Klopp's tactics were spot on tonight.

"Liverpool had just one shot on goal and they scored from it. It felt like they didn't have to do all that much to take home all three points so tonight's result is even more disappointing.

"It feels like that aside from Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Fernandino and David Silva, the rest of the squad are just average players. Guardiola must be shocked at the lack of fight, passion and desire within this team.

"I think we are in a fight for a place in the top four now."

(Reporting by Claire Bloomfield, editing by Ed Osmond)